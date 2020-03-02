WATCH: Slain Hout Bay boy, 12, was to sing solo at his first gig

Cape Town – The talented Sibusiso Dakuse was looking forward to his first performance at the Hout Bay Music Project. The Grade 7 pupil at the Sentinel Primary school had just joined the project and the accompanying video, in which he recites a poem, shows he had a gift for performing. The fact that this was a special boy shines through in the video – never expecting that he would be another child murder victim in the Western Cape. The body of the 12-year-old boy was found in reeds on Kronendal Farm in Hout Bay on Friday – 10 minutes from his home. He had gone missing on Wednesday after leaving his Mandela Park home to play with friends.

The Hout Bay Music Project said in a statement: “We are all sad. A young pupil who had just joined the Hout Bay Music Project was found dead in Hout Bay. Sibusiso Dakuse was only 12.

Sibusiso Dakuse Picture: Supplied

“He was to sing a solo at his first gig with us this month. A sweet and talented boy, his tragic death has left us all shocked.”

A 23-year-old suspect, believed to be a basketball coach, was due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a murder charge.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the suspect, who was arrested on Saturday, was known to the child.

His aunt, Thabisa Dakuse, told the Cape Argus: “After photos were shown to Sibusiso’s family by the police and pathologists, they agreed the body was that of Sibusiso."

She described Sibusiso as a sweet, humble, down-to-earth and caring child, adding "he liked to sing".

Community activist Lee Smith told the Cape Times Hout Bay was devastated at the loss of another young life.

“We live in fear because our women and children are under attack. We need assistance because informal settlements are hard to police,” he said.

Protest outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court where a suspect is appearing for the murder of Sibusiso Dakuse. Picture: Tracey Adams / ANA

