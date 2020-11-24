Witnesses ducked and dived as gunman wounded 7 in station shooting

Cape Town - Two men have described the frightening details of the shooting at the Cape Town taxi deck in which six men and a woman in a wheelchair were wounded.

Speaking from the scene, Feston Nankhuwa, who has a stall selling clothing and accessories in vicinity, said he was nervous about continuing to trade.

“I heard the gunshots and just laid down on the floor because I was scared … I didn’t see anything, I didn’t know what was happening. I’ve been selling here for two years. I don’t know if I will come tomorrow, I’m thinking of going now – I don’t know if they are going to come back or what,” he said.

Bullet holes pierced through two cars that were parked in the vicinity and one driver, who is a taxi driver, said he was sitting in the car when the bullet hit his Avanza.

“At first I thought it was rubber bullets – then I saw people falling on the steps and that’s when I knew it was serious. I just laid down in the car, and remained in the car until the police came.”

Another frantic driver, who said he was parked in the area because he was visiting a friend, said he was waiting for the police to remove the bullet.