Witnesses ducked and dived as gunman wounded 7 in station shooting
Cape Town - Two men have described the frightening details of the shooting at the Cape Town taxi deck in which six men and a woman in a wheelchair were wounded.
Speaking from the scene, Feston Nankhuwa, who has a stall selling clothing and accessories in vicinity, said he was nervous about continuing to trade.
“I heard the gunshots and just laid down on the floor because I was scared … I didn’t see anything, I didn’t know what was happening. I’ve been selling here for two years. I don’t know if I will come tomorrow, I’m thinking of going now – I don’t know if they are going to come back or what,” he said.
Bullet holes pierced through two cars that were parked in the vicinity and one driver, who is a taxi driver, said he was sitting in the car when the bullet hit his Avanza.
“At first I thought it was rubber bullets – then I saw people falling on the steps and that’s when I knew it was serious. I just laid down in the car, and remained in the car until the police came.”
Another frantic driver, who said he was parked in the area because he was visiting a friend, said he was waiting for the police to remove the bullet.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said traffic officials managed to arrest a 31-year-old suspect and confiscate a firearm.
“Crime experts and detectives are combing three scenes in Marine Drive and Strand and Buitenkant streets in Cape Town for clues following a shooting incident that left six men and one female wounded.
“According to information, unidentified suspects shot and wounded people at the station deck before fleeing in various directions while still discharging shots.
“Traffic officials apprehended one suspect aged 31, and confiscated a firearm. Cases of attempted murder are under investigation. The suspect will appear in court once he has been charged. The possibility that the incident is related to the taxi industry is not ruled out,” Rwexana said.
In a statement on Monday, Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the station deck and surrounding area and roads had been temporarily closed following the incident.
Smith commended the traffic officer who nabbed the suspected gunman while on patrol.
“His bravery has ensured that there will be justice for those who were shot. Our thoughts are with them and their families,” he said.
Cape Times