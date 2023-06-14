Letter: Axed Ace Magashule should now join EFF

By Mfezeko Bunu

Cape Town - The sun has finally set on Ace Magashule, and it seems by extension on the ANC. It will not make any sense for Ace to form a new political party as his support is mostly in the Free State. Forming a new party would make him more unpopular throughout the country.

Look at the support of the UDM, Cope, FF Plus and IFP which are centralised in certain provinces in the country. This concentration of support in one province has hampered the ability of these parties to challenge for the presidency of the country and play a relevant role in the country. My advice is that Ace should join the EFF as this would ensure that he goes with a huge chunk of the Free State electorate to the EFF. Despite what is said about Ace, the people of the Free State have professionals like doctors, lawyers, teachers, etc because of Ace and I can tell you that those people have not forgotten how their lives were improved by Ace.