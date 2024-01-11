‘Mental health break’ has Annie Mthembu sitting out season 4 of 'The Real Housewives of Durban’

The cat is out of the bag, finally! Businesswoman Annie Mthembu will not be returning as part of the cast of season four of 'The Real Housewives of Durban’. Following Showmax’s announcement of the new wives and the first official cast picture that didnt include Mthembu, she explained her decision to sit the fourth season out.

Having being apart of the reality TV show since it’s first season, the wife of business magnate Kgolo ‘Daguru’ Mthembu has been a viewer favourite for her tell-it-like-is personality. Reflecting on her life changing experience, Mthembu acknowledged how the reality TV show contributed to her growth as a person. “It took me from being this shy, introverted girl into being a woman who knows herself and what she stands for.”

Picture: Instagram She gave props to the wives who also pushed her growth on the show, Nonku Williams and Nonkanyiso ‘LaC’ Conco, who she had quite the moments with on the show and showed love to the friendships that she made with the other wives, Sorisha Naidoo, Jojo Robinson, Slee Ndlovu and Londie London.

The star explained that her decision to sit the season out was because she needed a mental break and time to focus on her businesses. During the last season, her friendship with Robinson was tested and and the lies created about her marriage, finances and livelihood took quite the toll on Mthembu. “Unfortunately I had to sit this season out because I needed a mental health break, some time for reflection and also to focus on my businesses which have been growing in the background and this time around needed me to be more present to assist with their growth.”