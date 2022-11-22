Mkhize gets the nod to challenge Ramaphosa for party president

Durban - Incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize will contest the position of party president, while current treasurer general Paul Mashatile, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane have been named as candidates for the deputy position. The candidates for national chairperson are Stanley Mathabatha, current chairperson Gwede Mantashe and David Masondo.

The candidates for the crucial position of secretary general are Mdumiseni Ntuli, Phumulo Masualle and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Nomvula Mokonyane and Febe Potgieter have been nominated for deputy secretary-general, while Benjamin Chauke, Pule Mabe and Mzwandile Masina have been nominated for treasurer general. Once candidates accept the nomination, the electoral committee will check if the candidates are affected by the rules that do not permit certain members to stand, such as those found guilty of, or facing, charges of serious crime or corruption, and issues of ethical or immoral conduct.

In September, KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said the majority of branches had nominated Mkhize. “The PEC has been mandated by branches throughout the province who are proposing to support Dr Mkhize for president and deputy Paul Mashatile, national chairperson is Stanley Mathabatha, Phumulo Masualle, former Eastern Cape provincial chairperson, as secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy secretary-general, while the treasurer general will be a woman who is young and energetic,” Mtolo had said. One glaring anomaly is the lack of women representation in the nominees in the top six, but secretary of the committee Chief Livhuwani Matsila said the electoral rules are pro-women and youth and the list was not final, as people could still be nominated from the floor when the conference starts on December 16.

