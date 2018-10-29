Radical Rangers: Ford bakkies customise for SEMA
Ford got together with its performance and accessories teams to create seven highly customised pick-ups for SEMA.29 October 2018 | Latest launches
Ford got together with its performance and accessories teams to create seven highly customised pick-ups for SEMA.29 October 2018 | Latest launches
These two wage an all out war on the sales charts, but which one commands the highest prices when it comes to reselling?11 October 2018 | Bakkie
Turbo SA Direct is now supplying bolt-on Honeywell Garrett PowerMax turbochargers for pre-2015 Rangers, at R15 000.11 September 2018 | Industry news
Watch Ford's high-performance one-tonner own a group of dune buggies and motocrossers in a spectacular chase sequence.22 August 2018 | Latest launches
Volkswagen and Ford are hoping to collaborate on several joint projects, including a range of commercial vehicles.25 June 2018 | Industry news
Ford's facelifted Ranger is set to go on sale in 2019, offering a 2-litre twin-turbo diesel option and new gadgets.21 May 2018 | Latest launches
Ford's 2019 model year Ranger for global markets gets a fresh look, new engine and additional gadgets.16 May 2018 | Latest launches
Bundu-bashing one-tonner certainly looks the part - but does it have the moxie to live up to its own hype?9 February 2018 | Latest launches
Ford has finally ripped the covers off its eagerly-awaited Ranger Raptor, but you might not like what it's made of.7 February 2018 | Bakkie
Ford SA has given its locally-built Ranger line-up a tweak for 2018, with an expanded Fx4 range and new features.5 December 2017 | Bakkie
Ford has confirmed that the off-road performance version of its Ranger one-tonner will be released in South Africa.7 September 2017 | Latest launches
Ford got together with its performance and accessories teams to create seven highly customised pick-ups for SEMA.29 October 2018 | Latest launches