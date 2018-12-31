Tested: Haval's H9 SUV is surprisingly good
31 December 2018 | Road tests
31 December 2018 | Road tests
26 January 2018 | Road tests
18 October 2018 | Latest launches
30 August 2018 | SUV
1 September 2017 | Latest launches
New GWM shows that Chinese-built cars still have a way to go on the mechanical side.11 April 2014 | Road tests
C30 sedan comes to the small sedan party with neat styling and a spacious cabin.31 March 2014 | Latest launches
GWM is putting up a softroader fight with its advanced and lavishly appointed H6.3 December 2013 | Latest launches
Chinese quality is increasing but so is the pricing. Has C20R reached the tipping point?22 November 2013 | Road tests