‘Africa’s singing ambassadors’ the Ndlovu Youth Choir hit the right notes with fans at Montecasino

Still basking in the success of their international tours across the US, Germany and the Netherlands, which included their performances at the North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam and the Carnegie Hall Summer Festival in Bryant Park, New York, the Ndlovu Youth Choir is back to serenade the local audiences with their harmonious melodies. The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s SA Tour kicked off on Thursday, August 24, at Montecasino’s Teatro.

The show continues this Friday, August 25, with two performances on Saturday, August 26. The show concludes with two performances on Sunday, August 27, before heading to the Mother City in October. “The Ndlovu Youth Choir brings an incredible energy to every performance and we are proud to bring Africa’s singing ambassadors back on stage to share their talents with audiences in Johannesburg and Cape Town in this return concert series,” comments Tony Feldman of Showtime Management.

“The popularity of the choir is enormous and soon they will be back, by popular demand.”. From their home base in the Moutse Valley in rural Limpopo to reaching the finals of “America's Got Talent” (season 14), the Ndlovu Youth Choir has played sold-out performances in Europe, America, and Africa and appeared on many local and international television shows. The Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Supplied They have collaborated with many artists such as Master KG, P!nk, Sun-El Musician, Kygo and performed for the likes of Trevor Noah, King Charles and Bill Gates.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert features many of their famous hits such as “Africa”, “Easy On Me”, “Shape of You”, “Higher Love”, “Man in the Mirror” and “We Will Rise”. The repertoire also features “Mbube” and “Special Star” as well as some original compositions, including “Grateful” and “Celebrate” from their third studio album entitled ‘Grateful’. Where: Montecasino’s Teatro, Fourways.

When: Until August 27. Cost: R150 - R450. Belinda Davids. Pictures: Jason Boud The Greatest Love of All

Belinda Davids’ The Greatest Love of All is back by popular demand at the iconic Joburg Theatre. Davids has continued to dazzle audiences around the world with her remarkable vocal talents, leaving a lasting impression in countries such as the USA, UK, Europe, Middle East, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and, of course, her home country South Africa. “The high demand for tickets for last year’s season was phenomenal. As soon as the shows sold out we were inundated with requests from fans who were asking for a return season,” said Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema, CEO at Joburg City Theatres.

“Belinda Davids is back and we are privileged to host her return to the Joburg Theatre.” The upcoming two-hour production promises to be a journey filled with joy, nostalgia, and wonder. Through a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Whitney Houston, the show will transport the audience through Houston's greatest hits.

Davids captures the essence of Whitney Houston with iconic songs like “I Will Always Love You”, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”, “How Will I Know”, “One Moment in Time”, “I Have Nothing”, and “Greatest Love of All”. Where: Joburg Theatre. When: Until September 10.

Cost: R180 – R390. Sjava and Big Zulu. Picture: Instagram Inkabi Zezwe Tour Sjava and Big Zulu unite to bring a never-seen-before collaboration concert as part of the Inkabi Zezwe Tour, which started in Tshwane in June.

The iconic duo will be performing at the Big Top Arena, Carnival City on Saturday, August 26, taking their fans on an unforgettable musical journey with their unique Trap and Afro-Soul sound. Their collaboration is one of the books. Not only was it welcomed by the Zulu nation, but by South Africa as a whole. Sjava and Zulu are expected to perform the hottest songs from their “Ukhamba” debut studio album, including their three times platinum-certified single "Umbayimbayi”.

Where: Carnival City, Big Top Arena. When: August 26. Cost: R280 - R480.

This tour will conclude in eThekwini on Sunday, September 3, at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium. Zip Zap Circus. Joan Ward Zip Zap Circus – MOYA Zip Zap Circus is making a triumphant return to Jozi following their successful European tour.

With a series of 90 shows across 13 cities, Zip Zap Circus managed to captivate and entertain more than 350,000 spectators during their tour of France and Switzerland in the beginning of 2023. Their upcoming circus extravaganza titled, “MOYA”, which translates to "Spirit," not only represents the essence of Zip Zap Circus's South African heritage but also narrates the remarkable journey of this non-profit organisation. For over three decades, Zip Zap Circus has provided free training and opportunities to countless South African youths, showcasing the power of belonging and how it can positively transform the lives of young people in the country.

The show promises to deliver heart-pounding performances that will keep spectators at the edge of their seats. With an array of awe-inspiring aerial skills, juggling master-classes, captivating acrobatic wheel routines, and more, “MOYA” is designed to captivate and mesmerise both young and old. Where: Montecasino.