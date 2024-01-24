American Authors to perform in Cape Town, Joburg and headline at Splashy Fen

American Authors will be making their way to South Africa in March for a three city performance. The rock band, celebrated for their 2013 chart-topping song “Best Day Of My Life”, consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Zac Barnett, bassist Dave Rublin and drummer Matt Sanchez.

American Authors. Picture: Supplied Their tour will start at the Old Biscuit Mill in Cape Town on Wednesday, March 27 before heading to Joburg where they will play at Copper Bar on Thursday, March 28. Their next stop will be at Splashy Fen in Underberg for the 4-day music and lifestyle festival between March 28 and April 1. View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Authors (@americanauthors) Festival organisers announced that the band will headline the 2024 festival, which also includes other international acts such as The Dreggs from Australia, Casey Lowry from the United Kingdom, Nordista Freeze and Felipe Baldomir, and Zimbabwe’s Black Mamba Man.

On the local front, top local acts like Jozi’s 4am, Durban’s Veranda Panda, global favourites the Ndlovu Youth Choir, Hot Water, Rubber DUC, Tanner Wareham and a special performance by The Parlotones, are booked and ready to give festival-goers an incredible musical treat this Easter weekend. Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Supplied Stu Berry, the festival organiser, said: “We’ll be bringing back some of the firm favourites again this year. Artists who brought the magic at last year’s festival and made a great impression on the fans. “We’ll also be seeing favourites like South Africa’s very own Parlotones, who fans would not have heard from in a long time. We like to mix up the music offering, making sure everyone enjoys every moment of the festival.”