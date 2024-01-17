Every parent knows the importance of being present at their child’s first day of school. Whether it’s Grade 00 or 12, it’s a big deal. Since Anele Mdoda hosts one of the biggest radio breakfast shows in the country, “Anele and the Club on 947”, she isn’t always able to experience the madness and thrill of dropping her son off at school on day one.

This year she was adamant she wasn’t going to miss Alakhe’s big day, so she came up with the perfect plan to kill two birds with one stone. The 947 Breakfast Club gathered their equipment and headed to Reddam House Helderfontein and broadcast from the principal’s office. On X she wrote: “I always miss Alakhe’s first day of school or I miss the show so I can attend his first day of school, this year… I said we won’t be missing any of the above. I came up with a master plan #Aneleandtheclubon947.”

I always miss Alakhe’s first day of school or I miss the show so I can attend his first day of school, this year… I said we won’t be missing any of the above. I came up with a master plan #Aneleandtheclubon947 — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) January 17, 2024 Watch video below: Many children in Gauteng head back to school. @anele didn't want to miss her son, Alakhe's first day & decided to surprise him at his school.



Alakhe will be going into Grade 3.#AneleAndTheClubOn947 #AlakhesFirstDay2024 pic.twitter.com/yk6PtSpEfY — Anele and The Club on 947 (@AneleAndTheClub) January 17, 2024 In another post, Mdoda wrote: “Broadcasting live from Alakhe’s school ❤️❤️❤️❤️ he has no idea. He thinks only dad is going to be here but mommy is sneaky #Aneleandtheclubon947 !!!! Good luck to all the little ones starting school today.” Broadcasting live from Alakhe’s school ❤️❤️❤️❤️ he has no idea. He thinks only dad is going to be here but mommy is sneaky #Aneleandtheclubon947 !!!! Good luck to all the little ones starting school today. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) January 17, 2024 Fans praised Mdoda for her efforts.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/YcBYpLa4Wd — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) January 17, 2024 @ntombox39300399 commented: “Wow Alakhe Is blessed ❤.” Wow Alakhe Is blessed ❤ — PeaceGirl❤ (@ntombox39300399) January 17, 2024 @Aunty_TeeTee wrote: “Alakhe is literally having the best childhood being able to go to work with your mom & witness how hard working she is & how much she enjoys her job is something every little person needs to experience.” Alakhe is literally having the best childhood being able to go to work with your mom & witness how hard working she is & how much she enjoys her job is something every little person needs to experience



❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Aunty Tee-Tee (@Aunty_TeeTee) January 17, 2024 @Thobash_M said: “Alakhe is the luckiest kid. He will have good memories and good stories to tell his kids one day.”