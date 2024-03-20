Ayanda MVP joins BET Africa as the new host of ‘Beatz and Rhymes’

South African media personality Ayanda MVP joins BET Africa as the newest BET Culture Squad member.
She has also been announced as the new host of season two of “Beatz and Rhymes”, a daily music and lifestyle culture series. She will make her debut on April 8.
As one of the top female hip-hop DJs in Mzansi, there is no doubt that Ayanda will take viewers on an exciting journey, exploring African and pop culture music.
Monde Twala, vice president of BET International said: “We are excited to welcome Ayanda MVP to the BET family. As a platform conceived by us for us, BET has consistently been at the forefront of celebrating black culture and providing a voice for the black community.
“Ayanda's vibrant energy and deep connection to the music scene make her a perfect addition to our Culture Squad. We look forward to her contribution to driving culture.”
Meanwhile, Ayanda cannot wait to share her pop culture knowledge and interact with African stars to find out more about their craft, their plans for the year and how they survive in the industry.
“I am thrilled to be working with a brand as influential as BET, putting the spotlight on the African music scene, which is gaining massive global recognition,” she said.
“The sounds currently coming out of Africa are rocking the world, and it’s amazing for me to engage with the creative and talented minds behind the tunes. ‘Beatz and Rhymes’ is going to be a celebration of our African music culture, and I can't wait to share that with our viewers,” she said.
∎ “Beatz and Rhymes with Ayanda MVP” will be broadcast on BET Africa from April 8 at 4.30pm.