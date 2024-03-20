Ayanda MVP joins BET Africa as the new host of ‘Beatz and Rhymes’

She has also been announced as the new host of season two of “Beatz and Rhymes”, a daily music and lifestyle culture series. She will make her debut on April 8.

As one of the top female hip-hop DJs in Mzansi, there is no doubt that Ayanda will take viewers on an exciting journey, exploring African and pop culture music.

Monde Twala, vice president of BET International said: “We are excited to welcome Ayanda MVP to the BET family. As a platform conceived by us for us, BET has consistently been at the forefront of celebrating black culture and providing a voice for the black community.

“Ayanda's vibrant energy and deep connection to the music scene make her a perfect addition to our Culture Squad. We look forward to her contribution to driving culture.”