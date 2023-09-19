Bonang Matheba, Nasty C, K.O among 2023 Africa Entertainment Awards USA nominees

South African artists, media personalities and reality stars have earned their place on the ninth edition of the Africa Entertainment Awards USA nominees list.
The international awards, which aims to celebrate African entertainment and achievements globally, is set to take place in the US on November 11.
This year’s ceremony will celebrate achievements in some 50 categories, across music, film, sport and fashion among others.
The nominees list, which was recently released, saw Nasty C and K.O bag nominations in the Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist category.
Tyler ICU was nominated for the Best Male Artist and Artist of the Year category, Mafikizolo for Best duo/group and Makhadzi for Best Female Artist and her song “MaGear” for Best Music Video among others artists.
South Africa’s media darling, Bonang Matheba, was voted in the Best Dressed category and two “Real Housewives” stars, Nonku Williams and Lebo Jojo Mokoena, were voted in the Reality TV Star of the Year category, along with Khanyi Mbau, Nico Panagio and Thembi Seete, among others, from across Africa.
Radio personality Tbo Touch will go up against Matheba as the two were nominated in the Media Personality of the Year category. And “Jerusalama” hitmaker Master KG will go up against DJ Maphorisa for Music Producer of the Year.
DJ Zinhle, DJ Black Coffee, DJ Uncle Waffles got the nod in the Best DJ category while Young Stunna and Pabi Cooper are voted for in the Best New Artist category.
SA’s very own Loyiso Gola, will go up against Nigerian comedian and actor, Basketmouth and 13 others for the Best Comedian title.
SA influencers, Kefilwe Faith Mabote, Mihlali Ndamase and Sarah Langa will go head to head.
On the African front, Nigeria’s Davido leads this year’s nominees with four nods, followed by fellow countryman Burna Boy with three. Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz has also been shortlisted in three categories.
The full list of nominees:
Best Male Artist
Davido
Diamond Platnumz
Harmonize
Soolking
Suldaan Seeraar
Burna Boy
Black Sherif
Asake
Wizkid
Olamide
Wegz
Nordo
Tyler ICU
Adekunle Gold
Buju
Best Female Artist
Yemi Alade
Tiwa Savage
Sim
Haidy Moussa
Nandy
Labianca
Ayra Starr
Time
Manamba Kante
Kenza Morsli
Marwa Loud
Makhadzi
Zuchu
Niniola
Tyla
Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist
Nasty C
Nuchie Meek
Iba One
Sarkodie
MC Caro
K.O
Vector
MI Abaga
Blaqbonez
Head 187
William Last KRM
Wegz
Rosa Ree
QA
Odumodublvck
Best duo/group
P-Square
Chanda na Kay
Toofan
Sauti Sol
Cavemen
Freetown Collective
Calema
Disco Misr
Jano Band
Mafikizolo
Mabantu
Best Collaboration
“Nitongoze” – Rayvanny ft. Diamond Platnumz
“Mwen Love Ou” – Mickael Marabou ft Davido
“Unavailable” – Davido ft. Musa Keys
“Make You Say” –Rotimi and Nektunez
“Nani” – Abigail Chams and Marioo
“MaGear” – Makhadzi ft. Mr Brown
“Loaded” – Tiwa ft. Asake
“People” – Libianca ft. Ayra Starr, Omah Lay
“Guarde Du Coeur” – Fally Ipupa ft. Charlotte Dipanda
“Mnike” – Tyler ICU and Tumela_za ft. DJMaphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee
“Who Is Your Guy Remix” – Spyro ft. Tiwa Savage
“Victony” – Soweto ft. Don Toliver, Rema and Tempoe
“Amapiano” – Asake ft Olamide
“Finnesse” – Pheelz ft. French Montana
“Abracadabra” (remix) – Rexxie, Naira Marley & Skiibii ft. Wizkid
Best Music Video
“MaGear” – Makhadzi ft. Mr Brown
“Make You Say” – Rotimi & Nektunez
“Loaded” – Tiwa Savage ft. Asake
“Nani” – Abigail Chams & Marioo
“Single again” – Harmonize
“Nitongoze” – Rayvanny and Diamond Platnumz
“Rich Till I Die (RTID) –Kizz Daniel
“People” – Libianca
“Common Person” – Burna Boy
“Unavailable” – Davido
“Se Yo” – Fally Ipupa
“Manyen M La” – Darline Desca ft. Kenny Haiti
“Back in Uni” – Blaqbonez
“Yoga” – Asake
“Abracadabra” (remix) – Rexxie, Naira Marley & Skiibii ft. Wizkid
Artist of the Year
Burna Boy
Davido
Diamond Platnumz
Libianca
Tiwa Savage
Yemi Alade
Ayra Starr
Asake
Marwa Loud
Kizz Daniel
Harmonize
Rema
Wizkid
Adekunle Gold
Tyler ICU
Best Dancer/Group
Ghetto Kids
Fire K Stars
Badgyal Cassie
Afro-African
Masaka Kids Africana
Poco Lee
SayRahChips
Angel Njigu
Iziegbe
Hypers Kids Africa
Luna
Fighter Dance Crew
Chino Kid
Endurance Large
Ikorodu Bois
Best DJ
DJ Afoo
DJ Man Chilu
DJ Black Coffee
DJ Subeer
DJ Uncle Waffles
DJ Zinhle
DJ Neptune
DJ Spinall
DJ Consequence
Dj Yk Mule
Travis World
DJ Shinski
DJ Tunez
DJ Edu
DJ Joe Mfalme
Best Francophone Male Artist
Soul Bangs
Iba One
Fally Ipupa
Wally Seck
Sidiki Diabaté
Nordo
Stanley Enow
ElGrandeToto
Magasco
Innoss’B
Serge Beynaud
Ferre Gola
Gims
Santrinos Raphael
MHD
Best Francophone Female Artist/Group
Aya Nakamura
Manamba Kante
Blanche Bailly
Yseult
Viviane N’Dour
Charlotte Dipanda
Lous and The Yakuza
Awa Imani
Maud Elka
Marwa Loud
Mariam BA LAGARÉ
Sona Jobarteh
Josey
Safi Diabaté
Libianca
Best Palop Male Artist
Nelson Freitas
Preto Show
Mr. Bow
Chetekela
Calema
Matias Damásio
Djodje
Gerilson Israel
Mark Exodus
Rui Orlando
Lisandro Cuxi
Best Palop Female Artist
Preta Negra
Mayra Andrade
Liloca
Cubita
Yasmin
Soraia Ramos
Ary
Bruna Tatiana
Eneida Marta
Elida Almeida
Eva Rap Diva
Best New Artist
Young Stunna
Okkama
Pabi Cooper
Portable
Camidoh
Blaq Bones
Odumodublvck
Platform
Eli Njuchi
Jzyno
Prince Swanny
Jahshii
Shalipopi
Seyi Vibez
Jahllano
Song of the Year
“Organize” – Asake
“People” – Labianca
“Unavailable” – Davido
“Rush” – Ayra Starr
“Single” – Harmonize
“Kulosa” – Oxlade
“Empire Cough” – Kizz Daniel
“Soweto” (Remix) ft. Don Toliver, Rema – Victony
Tempoe
Ruger-Asiwaju
“Taliban” – Byron Messia
“Drift” – Teejay
“Mahaba” – Alikiba
“Who is your Guy?” – Spyro ft. Tiwa Savage
“Calm Down” – Rema, Selena Gomez
“Mnike” ft. DJ Maphorisa – Tyler ICU & Tumelo.za
Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee
Album of the Year
“The Guy” – MI Abaga
“Love & Vibes” – Nadia Mukami
“First Of All” – Diamond Platnumz
“Timeless” – Davido
“Love Damini” – Burna Boy
“Boy Alone” – Omah Lay
“Made For Us” – harmonize
“Work of Art” – Asake
“Outlawed” – Victony
“London Ko” – Fatoumata Diawara
“LITA” – Camidoh
“Face To Face” – Jive Connection, Norman Zulu, and Vusi Mahlasela
“Khan” – Mbosso
“Ugcobo” – Nomfundo Moh
“Legend or No Legend” – Wande Coal
Rising Star of the Year
Luciane Dom
Camidoh
Lil Goddi
Appy
Eli Njuchi
Rheon Elbourne
Olando Octave
coutain
Treyzah
Shalipopi
Guchi
Fave
Tribe Mark
Sheyi Vibez
Nana Fofiee
Best Male Artist (Central/West Africa)
Soul Bang’s
Iba One
Stanley Enow
Black Sheriff
Innoss’B
Skales
King Promise
Uncle Pale
Adekunle Gold
Santrinos Raphael
Asake
Buju Bxn
Rema
Ruger
Seyi Vibez
Best Female Artist (Central/West Africa)
Libianca
Yemi Alade
Time
Tiwa Savage
Manamba Kante
Ayra Starr
Fatoumata Diawara
Wiiyaala
Sona Jobarteh
Queen Biz
Sim
Mariam BA LAGARÉ
Teniola
Niniola
Gyakie
Best Male Artist East/South/ North Africa
Eddie Kenzo
Rayvanny
Marioo
Sam Bey
Yomaps
Harmonize
Yared Negu
Tamer Hosny
Young Stunna
ElGrandeToto
Jah Prayzah
Meddy
Otile Brown
Diamond Platnumz
Focalistic
Best Female Artist (East/ South/North)
Africa
Gemma Griffiths
Maua Sama
Spice Dianna
Zuchu
Haidy Mousa
Kiin Jamac
Hewan Gebrewold
DJ Uncle Waffles
Nandy
Marwa Loud
Nadia Mukami
Abigail Fields
Kenza Mosli
Mpho Sebina
Kelly Khumalo
Best Comedian
Bovy
Basketball Mouth
Shimumbi
Michael Blackson
AY
Broda Shaggi
Kenny Blaq
Loyiso Gola
Eric Omondi
William Last KRM
MCA Tricky
Mr Patrick
Gilmario Vemba
Mammito Eunice
Sabinus
Best Gospel Artist
Ephraim Son of Africa
Christian Shusho
Mercy Chinwo
Deborah Lukalu
Tim Godfrey
Frank Edwards
Ntokozo Mbambo
Prosper Ochimana
Size 8 Reborn
Minister Mahendere
Nathaniel Bassey
Piesie Esther
Janet Manyowa
Mambo Dhuterere
Christina Shusho
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist
Shatta Wale
Ruger
Patoranking
Stone Bwoy
Spice
Takana Zion
Shenseea
Buju Banton
Popcaan
Winky D
Isasha
Mr Killa
Byron Messia
Skillbeng
Young Bredda
Latino Artist of the Year
El Alfa
Feid
Bad Bunny
Ozuna
Maluma
J Balvin
Jay Wheeler
Rosalia
Sabastian Yatra
Karol G
Shakira
Yailin the most viral
Mike Towers
6IX9INE
Nacho
Social Media Influencer of the Year
Kefilwe Faith Mabote
Mihlali Ndamase
Sarah Langa
John Cole
Michael Blackson
Eudoxie Yao
Adut Akech
Mouhamadou Ndiaye
Santiago Matias
Khaby Lame
Natasha Thahane
Tunde Ednut
Gist Lover
Kie Kie
Eniola
Digital Content Creator of the Year
Mr. Macaroni
SamSpedy
Sabinus
Nadia Jaftha
Eddie Butita
Wode Maya
Anes Tina
Khaby Lame
Oum Walid
Liezl Jayne Strydom
William Last KRM
Kie kie
Noelgoescrazy
Sonia Tucker
Lasizwe
Music Producer of the Year
Michael London Hunter
Master K.G.
Lizer Classic
DJ Maphorisa
Andre Vibes
Nessim Pan Production
Element Eleeeh
GuiltyBeatz
Soufiane Az
Magic Sticks
Mr Kamera
Yogo beats
S2kizzy
Masterkraft
Media Personality of the Year
Giovani Caleb
Larry Madowo
Bonang Matheba
Berla Mundi
Khaalid Foodhaadhi
Santiago Matias
Konnie Toure
Tbo Touch
Zembwela Beberu
Adam Mchomvu
Toke Makinwa
Toolz
Gbemi
Dina Marios
Vj Adams
Ebuka
Athlete of the Year
Sadio Mane
Mohamed Salah
Muzala Samukonga
Andile Dlamini
Marileidy Paulino
Ons Jabeur
Thomas Partey
Riyadh Karim Mahrez
Victor Osimhen
Vincent Aboubakar
Zambo Anguisa
Faith Kipyegon
Sikandar Raza
Clervie Ngounoue
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
Tobi Amusan
Video Director of the Year
Jack Bohloko
TG Omori
Sasha Vybz
Director NiCKLASS
Enos Olik
Cruel Santino
Meji Alabi
Kyle Lewis
Nkotanyi Frery
Hope Music Ethiopia
Director K
Jackie Russ
Clarence Peters
Director Ivan
Babs Direction
Best Digital News Platform
237Showbiz
Tunde Ednut
Ghana Web
Millardaio
Mpasho
African News
BBC News Africa
CGTN Africa
Pulse Kenya
AlofokeRadio
Zimceleb
Bongo 5
Instablog Niaja
Channels TV
Arise TV
Reality TV Star of the Year
Lebo Jojo Mokoena
Khanyi Mbau
Liquorose
Amy Kleinhans-Curd
Karen Schwendtke
Nonku Williams
Liz Prins
Thabang Mazibuko
Nkosi Twala
EBUBU
Nico Panagio
Thembi Seete
Zari Hassan
Bisola Aiyeola
Mercy Eke
Best Designer
Sima Brew
Anifa Mvuemba
Jin Forde
Mayada Adil
Theodore Elyett
Thebe Magugu
Sarah Diouf
Anita Beryl
Ilyes Ouali
Sonia Mugabo
Mainga Sanderson
Dhahbri khenchy
Peter Elias
Laduma MaXhosa
Tshepo Mohlala
Best Dressed
Fahyvanny
Zari Hassan
Naya Ashley
Toke Makinwa
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Kefilwe Faith Mabote
Iqra albatross
Richard Mofe-Damijo
Sharon Ooja Egwurube
Bonang Matheba
Tshepo Matsaung
Swanky Jerry
Wizkid
Davido
Diamond Platnumz
Best Calypso/Soca artist
Olatunji Yearwood
Hey Choppi
Teddyson John
RKG
Bunji Garlin
Nailah Blackman
Skinny Fabulous
Karen Asche
Terry Lyons
Banjela
Most Influential African
Strive Masiyiwa
Aliko Dangote
Julius Malema
Ilhan Omar
Peter Obi
Burna Boy
PLO Lumumba
Ibrahim Traore
Alan Kilavuka
Dr Victoria Kisyombe
Ben Murray-Bruce
Dr Matshidiso Moeti
Dr Helena Ndume
Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe
Khaby Lame
International Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
Busta Rhymes
P Diddy
Beyoncé
Alicia Keys
Swizz Beat
Rihanna
Chris Brown
Ed Sheeran
Jason Derulo
Subliminal
Jeleel
Pharell William
Spice
Best Female Actress
Yvonne Nelson
Nancy Isime
Sarah Hassan
Lola Monroe
Jackie Appiah
Juliet Ibrahim
Kate Henshaw
Mercy Johnson
Funke Akindele
Gail Mabalane
Bimbo Ademoye
Chadzanso Mwenda
Charlize Theron
Thuso Mbedu
Best Male Actor
Abdirahman Fiili
Odunlade Adekola
Omar Sy
Ayo Makun
Ramsey Noah
Richard Mofe
Arielyn Bassek
Thapelo Mokoena
Souleymane Seye Ndiaye
Yassine Ahajjam
Femi Adebayo
Eddie Kategi
Thembinkosi Brian Mthembu
Atandwa Kani
Nollywood Male Personality of the Year
Ramsey Noah
Richard Mofe-Damijo
Charles Okocha
Odunlade Adekola
Chidi Mokeme
Jim Iyke
Deyemi Okanlawon
Zubby Michael
Femi Adebayo
Lateef Adedimeji
Bolanle Ninalowo
Ayo Makun
Deyemi Okanlawon
Timini Egbuson
Kanayo O Kanayo
Nollywood Female Personality of the Year
Ini Edo
Kate Henshaw
Mercy Johnson
Funke Akindele
Chioma Okputa
Adesuwa Etomi Wellington
Rita Dominic
Bimbo Ademoye
Iyabo Ojo
Shaffy Bello
Uche Jombo
Nancy Isime
Sola Sobowale
Fathia Balogun
Bukunmi Adesina
Best African Male Football Team
Cameroon
Ghana
Senegal
Egypt
Morocco
Algeria
Ivory Coast
Tunisia
Nigeria
Burkina Faso
Mali
Congo
Best African Female Football Team
Morocco
Cameroon
Nigeria
Jamaica
South Africa
Zambia
Ghana
Ivory Coast
Equatorial Guinea
Alegria
Mali
Egypt
Entertainment Manager of the Year
Choppa
Steven Nana (aka Stevenator)
Sean Okeke
Alex Okeke
Asa Asika
Emem Ema Aka Vzhun
Toks Asher Young aka Toks Duttie
Tivo De Bongout
Godwin Tom
Salam Sharraf
Keen Mushapaidze
Bolaji Serah
Thomas Ntini
Best Afro-fusion Artist
Mr Black
The Baharu Tribe
Criss Y Ronny
Carlos Vives
Kevin Flores
Charles King
DJ Demoledor
Top Adlerman
Darline Desca
Kenny Haiti
Mickael Marabou
Tribe Mark
Jessie Woo
Ms Bodega
Beniton
Model of the Year
Sakhile Ziedube
Duckie Thot
Maria Borges
Flaviana Matata
Imaan Hammam
Candice Swanepoel
Hamid Onifade
Serge Kabisoso
Lebo Malope
Nykhor Paul
Denola Gray
Eniola
Nyakim Gatwech
Sharon Kiyimba
Ajuma Nasenyana
Rising Star
Sami Love
Mr Bello
Lul Simon
Andrew Duncan
Stephen Ojo
Meday
Dolapo The Vibe
Zore
Bones
Foreign Ward
Togar Howard
Grace Idowu
DJ Quinn
Yousra Mansou
Constance Olatunde
Entertainment Company of the Year
Nahom Records Inc
Chocolate City
Mavin Records
YBNL
WCB Wasafi
Konde Music Worldwide
Duke Concept
Next Level Music
Dapper
Jonzing World
Empire Africa
Bankuli Entertainment
Brand New Entertainment LLC
Effyzie Music
The Plug
DMW
We4we Entertainment
Entrepreneur of the Year
Olaniyi Opeyemi Stephen – Alara Studio
Aloyce Juma – Voitcom
Susy Oludele – Hair By Susy
Divine Catering
Nelson Yasuke
Daniel Wilson
Simon Kabu – Bonfire Adventures
Martin Nwaiwu
Val “Frakas Mo Fire” Amadi
We4we Entertainment
Winston Udeagha
Dr Prince AZK Adekoya, II