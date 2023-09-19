Bonang Matheba, Nasty C, K.O among 2023 Africa Entertainment Awards USA nominees

South African artists, media personalities and reality stars have earned their place on the ninth edition of the Africa Entertainment Awards USA nominees list. The international awards, which aims to celebrate African entertainment and achievements globally, is set to take place in the US on November 11.

This year’s ceremony will celebrate achievements in some 50 categories, across music, film, sport and fashion among others. The nominees list, which was recently released, saw Nasty C and K.O bag nominations in the Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist category. Tyler ICU was nominated for the Best Male Artist and Artist of the Year category, Mafikizolo for Best duo/group and Makhadzi for Best Female Artist and her song “MaGear” for Best Music Video among others artists.

South Africa’s media darling, Bonang Matheba, was voted in the Best Dressed category and two “Real Housewives” stars, Nonku Williams and Lebo Jojo Mokoena, were voted in the Reality TV Star of the Year category, along with Khanyi Mbau, Nico Panagio and Thembi Seete, among others, from across Africa. Radio personality Tbo Touch will go up against Matheba as the two were nominated in the Media Personality of the Year category. And “Jerusalama” hitmaker Master KG will go up against DJ Maphorisa for Music Producer of the Year. DJ Zinhle, DJ Black Coffee, DJ Uncle Waffles got the nod in the Best DJ category while Young Stunna and Pabi Cooper are voted for in the Best New Artist category.

SA’s very own Loyiso Gola, will go up against Nigerian comedian and actor, Basketmouth and 13 others for the Best Comedian title. SA influencers, Kefilwe Faith Mabote, Mihlali Ndamase and Sarah Langa will go head to head. On the African front, Nigeria’s Davido leads this year’s nominees with four nods, followed by fellow countryman Burna Boy with three. Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz has also been shortlisted in three categories.

The full list of nominees: Best Male Artist Davido

Diamond Platnumz Harmonize Soolking

Suldaan Seeraar Burna Boy Black Sherif

Asake Wizkid Olamide

Wegz Nordo Tyler ICU

Adekunle Gold Buju Best Female Artist

Yemi Alade Tiwa Savage Sim

Haidy Moussa Nandy Labianca

Ayra Starr Time Manamba Kante

Kenza Morsli Marwa Loud Makhadzi

Zuchu Niniola Tyla

Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist Nasty C Nuchie Meek

Iba One Sarkodie MC Caro

K.O Vector MI Abaga

Blaqbonez Head 187 William Last KRM

Wegz Rosa Ree QA

Odumodublvck Best duo/group P-Square

Chanda na Kay Toofan Sauti Sol

Cavemen Freetown Collective Calema

Disco Misr Jano Band Mafikizolo

Mabantu Best Collaboration “Nitongoze” – Rayvanny ft. Diamond Platnumz

“Mwen Love Ou” – Mickael Marabou ft Davido “Unavailable” – Davido ft. Musa Keys “Make You Say” –Rotimi and Nektunez

“Nani” – Abigail Chams and Marioo “MaGear” – Makhadzi ft. Mr Brown “Loaded” – Tiwa ft. Asake

“People” – Libianca ft. Ayra Starr, Omah Lay “Guarde Du Coeur” – Fally Ipupa ft. Charlotte Dipanda “Mnike” – Tyler ICU and Tumela_za ft. DJMaphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee

“Who Is Your Guy Remix” – Spyro ft. Tiwa Savage “Victony” – Soweto ft. Don Toliver, Rema and Tempoe “Amapiano” – Asake ft Olamide

“Finnesse” – Pheelz ft. French Montana “Abracadabra” (remix) – Rexxie, Naira Marley & Skiibii ft. Wizkid Best Music Video

“MaGear” – Makhadzi ft. Mr Brown “Make You Say” – Rotimi & Nektunez “Loaded” – Tiwa Savage ft. Asake

“Nani” – Abigail Chams & Marioo “Single again” – Harmonize “Nitongoze” – Rayvanny and Diamond Platnumz

“Rich Till I Die (RTID) –Kizz Daniel “People” – Libianca “Common Person” – Burna Boy

“Unavailable” – Davido “Se Yo” – Fally Ipupa “Manyen M La” – Darline Desca ft. Kenny Haiti

“Back in Uni” – Blaqbonez “Yoga” – Asake “Abracadabra” (remix) – Rexxie, Naira Marley & Skiibii ft. Wizkid

Artist of the Year Burna Boy Davido

Diamond Platnumz Libianca Tiwa Savage

Yemi Alade Ayra Starr Asake

Marwa Loud Kizz Daniel Harmonize

Rema Wizkid Adekunle Gold

Tyler ICU Best Dancer/Group Ghetto Kids

Fire K Stars Badgyal Cassie Afro-African

Masaka Kids Africana Poco Lee SayRahChips

Angel Njigu Iziegbe Hypers Kids Africa

Luna Fighter Dance Crew Chino Kid

Endurance Large Ikorodu Bois Best DJ

DJ Afoo DJ Man Chilu DJ Black Coffee

DJ Subeer DJ Uncle Waffles DJ Zinhle

DJ Neptune DJ Spinall DJ Consequence

Dj Yk Mule Travis World DJ Shinski

DJ Tunez DJ Edu DJ Joe Mfalme

Best Francophone Male Artist Soul Bangs Iba One

Fally Ipupa Wally Seck Sidiki Diabaté

Nordo Stanley Enow ElGrandeToto

Magasco Innoss’B Serge Beynaud

Ferre Gola Gims Santrinos Raphael

MHD Best Francophone Female Artist/Group Aya Nakamura

Manamba Kante Blanche Bailly Yseult

Viviane N’Dour Charlotte Dipanda Lous and The Yakuza

Awa Imani Maud Elka Marwa Loud

Mariam BA LAGARÉ Sona Jobarteh Josey

Safi Diabaté Libianca Best Palop Male Artist

Nelson Freitas Preto Show Mr. Bow

Chetekela Calema Matias Damásio

Djodje Gerilson Israel Mark Exodus

Rui Orlando Lisandro Cuxi Best Palop Female Artist

Preta Negra Mayra Andrade Liloca

Cubita Yasmin Soraia Ramos

Ary Bruna Tatiana Eneida Marta

Elida Almeida Eva Rap Diva Best New Artist

Young Stunna Okkama Pabi Cooper

Portable Camidoh Blaq Bones

Odumodublvck Platform Eli Njuchi

Jzyno Prince Swanny Jahshii

Shalipopi Seyi Vibez Jahllano

Song of the Year “Organize” – Asake “People” – Labianca

“Unavailable” – Davido “Rush” – Ayra Starr “Single” – Harmonize

“Kulosa” – Oxlade “Empire Cough” – Kizz Daniel “Soweto” (Remix) ft. Don Toliver, Rema – Victony

Tempoe Ruger-Asiwaju “Taliban” – Byron Messia

“Drift” – Teejay “Mahaba” – Alikiba “Who is your Guy?” – Spyro ft. Tiwa Savage

“Calm Down” – Rema, Selena Gomez “Mnike” ft. DJ Maphorisa – Tyler ICU & Tumelo.za Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee

Album of the Year “The Guy” – MI Abaga “Love & Vibes” – Nadia Mukami

“First Of All” – Diamond Platnumz “Timeless” – Davido “Love Damini” – Burna Boy

“Boy Alone” – Omah Lay “Made For Us” – harmonize “Work of Art” – Asake

“Outlawed” – Victony “London Ko” – Fatoumata Diawara “LITA” – Camidoh

“Face To Face” – Jive Connection, Norman Zulu, and Vusi Mahlasela “Khan” – Mbosso “Ugcobo” – Nomfundo Moh

“Legend or No Legend” – Wande Coal Rising Star of the Year Luciane Dom

Camidoh Lil Goddi Appy

Eli Njuchi Rheon Elbourne Olando Octave

coutain Treyzah Shalipopi

Guchi Fave Tribe Mark

Sheyi Vibez Nana Fofiee Best Male Artist (Central/West Africa)

Soul Bang’s Iba One Stanley Enow

Black Sheriff Innoss’B Skales

King Promise Uncle Pale Adekunle Gold

Santrinos Raphael Asake Buju Bxn

Rema Ruger Seyi Vibez

Best Female Artist (Central/West Africa) Libianca Yemi Alade

Time Tiwa Savage Manamba Kante

Ayra Starr Fatoumata Diawara Wiiyaala

Sona Jobarteh Queen Biz Sim

Mariam BA LAGARÉ Teniola Niniola

Gyakie Best Male Artist East/South/ North Africa Eddie Kenzo

Rayvanny Marioo Sam Bey

Yomaps Harmonize Yared Negu

Tamer Hosny Young Stunna ElGrandeToto

Jah Prayzah Meddy Otile Brown

Diamond Platnumz Focalistic Best Female Artist (East/ South/North)

Africa Gemma Griffiths Maua Sama

Spice Dianna Zuchu Haidy Mousa

Kiin Jamac Hewan Gebrewold DJ Uncle Waffles

Nandy Marwa Loud Nadia Mukami

Abigail Fields Kenza Mosli Mpho Sebina

Kelly Khumalo Best Comedian Bovy

Basketball Mouth Shimumbi Michael Blackson

AY Broda Shaggi Kenny Blaq

Loyiso Gola Eric Omondi William Last KRM

MCA Tricky Mr Patrick Gilmario Vemba

Mammito Eunice Sabinus Best Gospel Artist

Ephraim Son of Africa Christian Shusho Mercy Chinwo

Deborah Lukalu Tim Godfrey Frank Edwards

Ntokozo Mbambo Prosper Ochimana Size 8 Reborn

Minister Mahendere Nathaniel Bassey Piesie Esther

Janet Manyowa Mambo Dhuterere Christina Shusho

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist Shatta Wale Ruger

Patoranking Stone Bwoy Spice

Takana Zion Shenseea Buju Banton

Popcaan Winky D Isasha

Mr Killa Byron Messia Skillbeng

Young Bredda Latino Artist of the Year El Alfa

Feid Bad Bunny Ozuna

Maluma J Balvin Jay Wheeler

Rosalia Sabastian Yatra Karol G

Shakira Yailin the most viral Mike Towers

6IX9INE Nacho Social Media Influencer of the Year

Kefilwe Faith Mabote Mihlali Ndamase Sarah Langa

John Cole Michael Blackson Eudoxie Yao

Adut Akech Mouhamadou Ndiaye Santiago Matias

Khaby Lame Natasha Thahane Tunde Ednut

Gist Lover Kie Kie Eniola

Digital Content Creator of the Year Mr. Macaroni SamSpedy

Sabinus Nadia Jaftha Eddie Butita

Wode Maya Anes Tina Khaby Lame

Oum Walid Liezl Jayne Strydom William Last KRM

Kie kie Noelgoescrazy Sonia Tucker

Lasizwe Music Producer of the Year Michael London Hunter

Master K.G. Lizer Classic DJ Maphorisa

Andre Vibes Nessim Pan Production Element Eleeeh

GuiltyBeatz Soufiane Az Magic Sticks

Mr Kamera Yogo beats S2kizzy

Masterkraft Media Personality of the Year Giovani Caleb

Larry Madowo Bonang Matheba Berla Mundi

Khaalid Foodhaadhi Santiago Matias Konnie Toure

Tbo Touch Zembwela Beberu Adam Mchomvu

Toke Makinwa Toolz Gbemi

Dina Marios Vj Adams Ebuka

Athlete of the Year Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah

Muzala Samukonga Andile Dlamini Marileidy Paulino

Ons Jabeur Thomas Partey Riyadh Karim Mahrez

Victor Osimhen Vincent Aboubakar Zambo Anguisa

Faith Kipyegon Sikandar Raza Clervie Ngounoue

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Tobi Amusan Video Director of the Year

Jack Bohloko TG Omori Sasha Vybz

Director NiCKLASS Enos Olik Cruel Santino

Meji Alabi Kyle Lewis Nkotanyi Frery

Hope Music Ethiopia Director K Jackie Russ

Clarence Peters Director Ivan Babs Direction

Best Digital News Platform 237Showbiz Tunde Ednut

Ghana Web Millardaio Mpasho

African News BBC News Africa CGTN Africa

Pulse Kenya AlofokeRadio Zimceleb

Bongo 5 Instablog Niaja Channels TV

Arise TV Reality TV Star of the Year Lebo Jojo Mokoena

Khanyi Mbau Liquorose Amy Kleinhans-Curd

Karen Schwendtke Nonku Williams Liz Prins

Thabang Mazibuko Nkosi Twala EBUBU

Nico Panagio Thembi Seete Zari Hassan

Bisola Aiyeola Mercy Eke Best Designer

Sima Brew Anifa Mvuemba Jin Forde

Mayada Adil Theodore Elyett Thebe Magugu

Sarah Diouf Anita Beryl Ilyes Ouali

Sonia Mugabo Mainga Sanderson Dhahbri khenchy

Peter Elias Laduma MaXhosa Tshepo Mohlala

Best Dressed Fahyvanny Zari Hassan

Naya Ashley Toke Makinwa Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Kefilwe Faith Mabote Iqra albatross Richard Mofe-Damijo

Sharon Ooja Egwurube Bonang Matheba Tshepo Matsaung

Swanky Jerry Wizkid Davido

Diamond Platnumz Best Calypso/Soca artist Olatunji Yearwood

Hey Choppi Teddyson John RKG

Bunji Garlin Nailah Blackman Skinny Fabulous

Karen Asche Terry Lyons Banjela

Most Influential African Strive Masiyiwa Aliko Dangote

Julius Malema Ilhan Omar Peter Obi

Burna Boy PLO Lumumba Ibrahim Traore

Alan Kilavuka Dr Victoria Kisyombe Ben Murray-Bruce

Dr Matshidiso Moeti Dr Helena Ndume Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe

Khaby Lame International Artist of the Year Cardi B

Drake Busta Rhymes P Diddy

Beyoncé Alicia Keys Swizz Beat

Rihanna Chris Brown Ed Sheeran

Jason Derulo Subliminal Jeleel

Pharell William Spice Best Female Actress

Yvonne Nelson Nancy Isime Sarah Hassan

Lola Monroe Jackie Appiah Juliet Ibrahim

Kate Henshaw Mercy Johnson Funke Akindele

Gail Mabalane Bimbo Ademoye Chadzanso Mwenda

Charlize Theron Thuso Mbedu Best Male Actor

Abdirahman Fiili Odunlade Adekola Omar Sy

Ayo Makun Ramsey Noah Richard Mofe

Arielyn Bassek Thapelo Mokoena Souleymane Seye Ndiaye

Yassine Ahajjam Femi Adebayo Eddie Kategi

Thembinkosi Brian Mthembu Atandwa Kani Nollywood Male Personality of the Year

Ramsey Noah Richard Mofe-Damijo Charles Okocha

Odunlade Adekola Chidi Mokeme Jim Iyke

Deyemi Okanlawon Zubby Michael Femi Adebayo

Lateef Adedimeji Bolanle Ninalowo Ayo Makun

Deyemi Okanlawon Timini Egbuson Kanayo O Kanayo

Nollywood Female Personality of the Year Ini Edo Kate Henshaw

Mercy Johnson Funke Akindele Chioma Okputa

Adesuwa Etomi Wellington Rita Dominic Bimbo Ademoye

Iyabo Ojo Shaffy Bello Uche Jombo

Nancy Isime Sola Sobowale Fathia Balogun

Bukunmi Adesina Best African Male Football Team Cameroon

Ghana Senegal Egypt

Morocco Algeria Ivory Coast

Tunisia Nigeria Burkina Faso

Mali Congo Best African Female Football Team

Morocco Cameroon Nigeria

Jamaica South Africa Zambia

Ghana Ivory Coast Equatorial Guinea

Alegria Mali Egypt

Entertainment Manager of the Year Choppa Steven Nana (aka Stevenator)

Sean Okeke Alex Okeke Asa Asika

Emem Ema Aka Vzhun Toks Asher Young aka Toks Duttie Tivo De Bongout

Godwin Tom Salam Sharraf Keen Mushapaidze

Bolaji Serah Thomas Ntini ​​Best Afro-fusion Artist

Mr Black The Baharu Tribe Criss Y Ronny

Carlos Vives Kevin Flores Charles King

DJ Demoledor Top Adlerman Darline Desca

Kenny Haiti Mickael Marabou Tribe Mark

Jessie Woo Ms Bodega Beniton

Model of the Year Sakhile Ziedube Duckie Thot

Maria Borges Flaviana Matata Imaan Hammam

Candice Swanepoel Hamid Onifade Serge Kabisoso

Lebo Malope Nykhor Paul Denola Gray

Eniola Nyakim Gatwech Sharon Kiyimba

Ajuma Nasenyana Rising Star Sami Love

Mr Bello Lul Simon Andrew Duncan

Stephen Ojo Meday Dolapo The Vibe

Zore Bones Foreign Ward

Togar Howard Grace Idowu DJ Quinn

Yousra Mansou Constance Olatunde Entertainment Company of the Year

Nahom Records Inc Chocolate City Mavin Records

YBNL WCB Wasafi Konde Music Worldwide

Duke Concept Next Level Music Dapper

Jonzing World Empire Africa Bankuli Entertainment

Brand New Entertainment LLC Effyzie Music The Plug

DMW We4we Entertainment Entrepreneur of the Year

Olaniyi Opeyemi Stephen – Alara Studio Aloyce Juma – Voitcom Susy Oludele – Hair By Susy

Divine Catering Nelson Yasuke Daniel Wilson

Simon Kabu – Bonfire Adventures Martin Nwaiwu Val “Frakas Mo Fire” Amadi