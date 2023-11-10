Cassper Nyovest and Focalistic headline ‘Festive Lights Switch-on’ concert in Cape Town

Some of South Africa’s biggest musicians are set to feature at this year’s edition of the Festive Lights Switch-on in Cape Town, which will take place at the end of this month. This includes the likes of Cassper Nyovest who has this week been announced as one of the headline acts at the upcoming festival, which will be held on November 26.

The artist, rapper, and entrepreneur will be joined by amapiano frontrunner Focalistic, who is set to deliver a performance characterised by thought-provoking lyricism, wittiness, and an energetic cadence. The event will also showcase Cape Town's unique flavour through a line-up of local stars, such as the melodic Ikamva Marimba Band, whose name, which translates into “future“, aligns with this year's festival theme. Alistair Izobell, a seasoned professional with roots in theatre, will also contribute to the Cape Town festivities.

Meanwhile, Whitney April, known for her "honeyed" tones and messages of hope, alongside internet sensation, 12-year-old Yonwaba Qetswana, will bring their distinct charm to the stage. Amapiano artist, Focalistic, will feature in this year’s Festive Lights Switch-on in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied Other artists include Ricky Vani Frontline, a versatile Woodstock-born artist who is expected to display his talents as a singer, actor, dancer, rapper, and social media influencer. The South African Music Awards winner Matthew Mole and the rock 'n roll Afrikaans band RAAF will also take to the stage.

Adding youthful energy to the festival is the cultural singing troupe, the Tjommies, from Hanover Park, while The Rivertones, with their timeless reggae sound, promise a perfect Sunday groove. Guiding the event are seasoned actors Jill Levenberg and Maurice Paige, along with the ever-energetic Carl Wastie. To keep the festivities going, DJ Eazy, accompanied by the special guest nine-year-old DJ Sophia, will ensure the music remains lively throughout.