Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C will return to Durban for 2nd attempt at ‘African Throne Tour’

Award-winning rappers Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C are making up for disappointing their fans who came out to support them at the Durban leg of the “African Throne Tour” last weekend. According to a statement which was released shortly after the cancelled show, the rappers said they were forced to ditch the show due to rain damage sustained by their sound desk.

“Durban, we are really sorry that we weren’t able to perform today. The sound desk got damaged due to rain, and after a number of attempts to try and recover the sound, we had to make the tough decision of cancelling the show,” they wrote. The two are now set to make it up to their fans as they announced a new date for their Durban live concert and asked that fans renew their tickets. Nasty C took to Instagram to write: “Durban! After having to cancel last Saterday’s show because of the rain, we’ve made plans to make it up to you ❤️‍🩹 21st Oct we make it right 🤞🏾.”

@bongii.x_ said: “❤️❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭🫶🫶🫶Already updated the tickets!! We will definitely pull through!! We love you!!😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” @lindile_mbokazi wrote: “@nasty_csa Drop a deluxe bro on that date 🔥🔥Let's go even harder.” @Lungelo_Mhlongo🇿🇦 commented: “I'm not buying savanna for R45 again💀.”