Cassper Nyovest offers advice to men who sexualise women

Multi-award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest is being hailed by women in Mzansi after a recent message to his fellow “brothers”. The “Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker recently took to his Instagram to share a video where he relayed a personal experience in order to make men understand that not all man/woman relationships are meant to be sexual.

In the caption he wrote: “I wanna talk about sex!!! These are my thoughts!!! What do you think??” In the video he shares some valuable advice that women in the comments appreciated coming from a man. “Good morning y’all, I want to talk about sex. I know that sounds funny, but there’s a message I’ve been wanting to share with my brothers... This is my experience and what I’ve learnt about our relationship with sex and our relationship with women that we meet.

“We lose out on a lot of beautiful experiences, friendships, because we want to have sex with every attractive women that we meet.” He added that men do not know how much they lose out on by having this mindset. “For instance, you meet someone at a party or library, mall and you’re attracted to her... you might think that it’s only her looks, but it’s probable not, it’s possible that this person was actually sent to help you with something in your future.

“And you meet her and you guys have sex and a few weeks later you guys don’t speak anymore because you’ve concluded your relationship to be a sexual one, and a few weeks later you would go through something and not know that this person was actually suppose to be the vessel that helps you get over this hurdle.” Sharing his personal experience he said that he met a lady a while ago and wanted a sexual relationship with her, but it fell through. “I thought she was ghosting me for no reason and I recently faced a challenge and she reached out to me... she’s been so helpful.

“And I just thought about when I met her how I thought she was so hot and I wanted to just get in her pants, but little did I know that God was sending me a vessel, angel, someone to help me navigate through this thing. “I just wanted to share this message to all the gents out there to say not every women that you meet that you attracted to is meant to be a sexual partner... His advice to men is to “try and suppress that energy of just wanting to bang”.

“When you need a women, try and suppress that energy of just wanting to bang and maybe there might be a beautiful experience behind you meeting this person. Try it. Friendship, honest friendship... Hopefully this message reaches someone and it means something. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) Nyovest is being hailed in the comments by women who applauded him for being a positive influence to men. @Dimpho shared: “Hai Lord Bless you @casspernyovest I think it’s vital for people as influential as you to say things that will positively move society to become better.