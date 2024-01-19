Cassper Nyovest plans to make the next decade more ‘meaningful and spiritual’

Cassper Nyovest once made a tribute song for kwaito musician, Victor Bogopane aka Doc Shebeleza. A decade later it still remains a banger. Marking the anniversary of the song, “Doc Shebeleza”, the rapper took to X to post that he made the song when he was a “wild young man”.

“Today marks 10 years of this song. I was a wild young man,” wrote Nyovest. He went on to say that he plans to make the next decade “more meaningful, spiritual and monumental”. “God has moulded me and kept me in his grace. All the glory to God. I’m blessed, grateful and truly humbled by your support. The next 10 years will be more meaningful, more spiritual and monumental!!! Die pope sal Daans!!! This gone be special!!!! Wait on it.”

Today marks 10 years of this song. I was a wild young man. God has moulded me and kept me in his grace. All the glory to God. I’m blessed, greatful and truly humbled by your support. The next 10 years will be more meaningful, more spiritual and monumental!!! Die pope sal… pic.twitter.com/Z5awUeaazq — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 18, 2024 Fans gave props to the award-winning musician, saying that his longevity in the industry deserves praise, while others shared some memories of the song itself. @ADS_ZAR said: “Maintaining a 10 year career in SA without falling off is not an easy job, we should give Cassper his flowers. Bro gave us the best moments for SA Hip Hop & Entertainment as a whole.” Mantaining a 10 year career in SA without falling off is not an easy job, we should give Cassper his flowers. Bro gave us the best moments for SA Hip Hop & Entertainment as a whole. — Siya (@ADS_ZAR) January 18, 2024 @Nhlaka_Hlats said: “My first time hearing this song was you performing it on Shiz Niz back in the day and I was blown🙌.”

My first time hearing this song was you performing it on Shiz Niz back in the day and I was blown🙌 — Hlulani Hlatshwayo (@Nhlaka_Hlats) January 18, 2024 @Excellentmajola said: “It still has that turn up vibe 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” It still has that turn up vibe 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yLTss4GwN8 — ThoseWhoTellStories. 🗣️ (@Excellentmajola) January 18, 2024 @Ce_boMcarth_ said: “When this song was played at my Brother's house warming in Sandton, I saw people jumping into the swimming pool at 01:00 am. They just lost it, The energy was unmatched.” When this song was played at my Brother's house warming in Sandton, I saw people jumping into the swimming pool at 01:00 am.



They just lost it, The energy was unmatched — Cebo 💪🏾 (@Ce_boMcarth_) January 18, 2024 Recently, Nyovest chose to dedicate time to his spiritual journey.

The star explained that his soul was “washed by the blood of Jesus”. He also posted a video of himself getting baptised via his Instagram Stories. The born-again Christian was reportedly baptised in an echibini (a cross-designed holy water pool) at St John’s.