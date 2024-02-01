Davido, Burna Boy, Tems score nominations at the 55th NAACP Image Awards

Global African superstars Burna Boy, Davido, Tems and Ayra Starr, among others, have scored nominations at the NAACP Image Awards. The iconic awards, now in its 55th year, honour the outstanding achievements of people of colour in the arts.

This year, Davido received four nominations in the categories of Outstanding Male Artist, Outstanding International Song for “Unavailable”, Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album, Outstanding Duo and Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) for “Sensational”. His African “brother” Burna Boy received three nods for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary), Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song, for his single, “Sittin’ On Top of the World” and Outstanding Male Artist. Tems and Arya Starr have also secured their spot alongside the global giants Davido, Burna Boy and Asake for Outstanding International Song.

American actor and writer Colman Domingo leads the nominations across the motion picture categories with three nominations. Actress and comedian Ayo Edebiri received the most nominations in the television and streaming categories for “Abbott Elementary” and “The Bear”. Singer-songwriter Victoria Monét and “Good Good” hitmaker Usher received the most nominations in the music recording categories, earning six and five nods, respectively.

Meanwhile RCA Records, which represents Davido and Tems, among other artists, received an impressive 20 nominations. Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, said that they are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of this year’s nominees. “The NAACP Image Awards stand as a tribute to their creativity, talent, and dedication to authentic storytelling and are a testament to the richness and diversity of our community.”

Speaking on the African nominees for this year, Monde Twala, senior vice-president of Paramount Africa, and Peer Lead, BET International, said: “We take pride in shining a spotlight on black legacy and excellence.” The winners will be announced during a two-hour live TV special on Sunday, March 17, at 8pm on BET Africa (DStv channel 129). Abridged list of nominees below:

Outstanding Male Artist Burna Boy (Atlantic Records) Chris Brown (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Davido (RCA Records/Sony Music UK) Jon Batiste (Verve Records) Usher (Mega/Gamma)

Outstanding Female Artist Tems (RCA Records/Since '93) H.E.R. (RCA Records)

Janelle Monáe (Atlantic Records/Bad Boy/Wondaland) Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records) Victoria Monét (RCA Records/Lovett Music)

Outstanding New Artist FLO (Uptown Records / Republic Records) Jordan Ward (Artium/Interscope Records)

Leon Thomas (EZMNY Records/Motown Records) October London (Death Row Records) Victoria Monét (RCA Records/Lovett Music)

Outstanding International Song “Amapiano” – Asake featuring Olamide “City Boys” – Burna Boy

“Me & U” – Tems “People” – Libianca featuring Ayra Starr and Omah Lay “Unavailable” – Davido

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album “Sensational” – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay “Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion

“How We Roll” – Ciara “On My Mama” – Victoria Monét “Boyfriend” – Usher

Outstanding Album “I Told Them…” – Burna Boy “Clear 2: Soft Life” – Summer Walker

“For All The Dogs” – Drake “Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét “The Age of Pleasure” – Janelle Monáe

Outstanding gospel/Christian Album “All Yours” – Kierra Sheard “Father’s Day” – Kirk Franklin

“Impossible” – Pastor Mike, Jr “My Truth” – Jonathan McReynolds “The Maverick Way Complete” – Maverick City Music

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song “Back To Your Place” – October London “Good Good” – Usher feat. 21 Savage x Summer Walker

“ICU Remix” – Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake “On My Mama” – Victoria Monét “Lipstick Lover” – Janelle Monáe

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song “Sittin' On Top of the World” – Burna Boy & 21 Savage (Atlantic Records) “All My Life” – Lil Durk feat. J. Cole (Alamo Records)

“Blue Eyes” – Vic Mensa (Roc Nation Records, LLC) “Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion (Atlantic/Warner Bros/Mattel and 10K Projects/Capitol Records) “Palisades, CA” – Larry June & The Alchemist (The Freeminded Records/ALC/EMPIRE)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) Burna Boy & 21 Savage – “Sittin’ On Top of the World” (Atlantic Records) Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational” (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Lil Durk & J. Cole – “All My Life” (Alamo Records) Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker – “Good Good” (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment) Victoria Monét feat. Lucky Day – “Smoke” (RCA Records/Lovett Music)

Entertainer of the Year Colman Domingo Fantasia Barrino

Halle Bailey Keke Palmer Usher

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture John Boyega – “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix) Colman Domingo – "Rustin" (Netflix)

Denzel Washington – "The Equalizer 3" (Sony Pictures Releasing) Jamie Foxx – "The Burial" (Amazon MGM Studios) Jeffrey Wright – "American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture Aunjanue Ellis–Taylor – “Origin” (NEON) Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Halle Bailey – “The Little Mermaid” (Walt Disney Pictures) Teyana Taylor – “A Thousand And One” (Focus Features) Yara Shahidi – “Sitting in Bars with Cake” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding International Motion Picture “Anatomy of a Fall” (NEON) “Brother” (Vertical Entertainment)

“Mami Wata” (Dekanalog) “Rye Lane” (Searchlight Pictures) “Society of the Snow” (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) “Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix) “The Neighborhood” (CBS) “UnPrisoned” (Hulu/Onyx)