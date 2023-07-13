Davido is on track for ‘Timeless’ 7-city European tour

After taking a step back from his music career to heal from the tragic death of his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Davido, Nigerian superstar Davido, has come back stronger than ever. In April the Afrobeat star released his fourth studio album titled “Timeless”. Within record time the album broke records on platforms like Audiomack, Spotify, Apple Music and Boomplay.

“Timeless” currently holds the prestigious title of being the biggest African album in Apple Music history and the momentum surrounding the album extends beyond sales and chart success. Davido's record-breaking achievements have set a new benchmark for African artists. Additionally, Davido made history by dominating Apple Music's Global Daily Top 100 with a groundbreaking nine simultaneous African songs and reached an the No.2 position on Apple Music's US Albums chart, making it the highest-charting African album to date. Months later, the album is still making waves in countries across the world, including Ghana, France, Bahrain, Ireland, Turkey, the UAE and England where he catapulted to his first-ever Top 10 position on the UK charts.

It’s only fitting that Davido strikes while the iron is hot. The “Unavailable” hitmaker recently announced that he will be embarking on a seven-city European tour and tickets go on sale on Friday, July 14, at 10am at livenation.co.uk. The multi-platinum-selling artist has two headline shows, the first in Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse on Wednesday, September 13 and the second is a massive arena show at The O2, London on Sunday, January 28, 2024. On Friday, September 15 he will be in Berlin, Germany at Colombianhalle, Sunday, September 17 at Dusseldorf, Germany at Mitshubishi Electric Halle, Wednesday, September 21 in Copenhagen, Denmark at Forum Black Box, Saturday, September 23 in Stockholm, Sweden at Banakompainet and Wednesday, January 31, 2024 in Paris, France at Accor Arena.