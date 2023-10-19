Dineo Ranaka’s Sex ’n Stuff podcast acquired by BET

After being fired from Kaya FM and taking time off from her career earlier this year to work on her mental health struggles, media personality Dineo Ranaka returned to the spotlight with the launch of her raunchy “Sex ’n Stuff” podcast, which put her back on the map. Since airing under the “Podcast & Chill” network in July, the podcast’s popularity grew and topped X (formerly Twitter) trends list every time a new episode dropped.

And now the first season of the adult-themed podcast has been licensed to BET Africa, and the first episode aired on the channel on Wednesday, October 18. Before the season premiere, Ranaka took to Instagram to share the news with her 1.2 million followers, who were extremely happy for her. She called it “one of her proudest moments”.

“We’re back!!! Every Wednesday (TONIGHT) @ 10pm/22:00 on @bet_africa and Every Thursday @ 9pm on my Dineo YouTube/DineoRanaka channel ⛽️🥂🚀♟️one of my proudest moments this!! “May this be the beginning of a fruitful relationship and many other doors opening 🕯️🪬💚♟️ May this be the acceptance of me to ME! May this continue to be blessed 🙏🏽,” she wrote in the caption. Another post read: “Tonight @bet_africa | 22:00 (10pm) on #dineoonsexnstuff we talk Big Esteem with the girlies and @dominicmabaso

Actress and model Refilwe Modiselle commented: “YESSSSSSSS BABY 🚀🚀🚀🚀! Look at God! Sheeeeeeeem Modimo ke star & you are testimony to that 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.” @dolce.lpr said: “If keep on keeping on was a person.” In an online interview, Ranaka explained why she wanted to explore this subject.