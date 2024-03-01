Duduzane Zuma makes a cameo on ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ season 4

The math is certainly mathing, as the saying goes. In a surprise twist, well maybe not so surprising, politician Duduzane Zuma made an appearance on a recent episode of “The Real Housewives Of Durban”, rubbing shoulders with cast members Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo, as revealed in an online video clip.

But let's not forget the tea spilled on Instagram prior to this episode, where Zuma was spotted chilling with the RHOD stars back in November already, thanks to a video shared by Winston Innes, a managing director and close friend of Duma. And just when we thought we had it all figured out, a recent post on X added another layer to the speculation. A video shared online by viewer @krugersville sparked whispers of romance, with the tantalizing question: "Waaaaiiiiitttttt……… Duduzane is dating Nonku Williams?"

Waaaaiiiiitttttt……… Duduzane is dating Nonku Williams??? #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/G3NQv6OztT — Dr.STAN_KRUGER 🇮🇹 (@krugersville) February 28, 2024 But fans were ready to respond to the allegations of dating rumours. @paballo_patsacommented: “Duduzane is married.” @IG_Jay_Khath commented: “So this is why she was so invested in Laconco’s business with that family.” While @ayisha_ismael wrote: “Cut cut cut.. was she not busy with Ramaphosa’s son recently…? 🫣”

Cut cut cut.. was she not busy with Ramaphosa’s son recently…? 🫣 pic.twitter.com/KvMTHnbNMd — Ayisha Ismael (@ayisha_ismael) February 28, 2024 Fans were clearly here to set the record straight. “Guys lies 😂😂 Duduzane happened to be at Jojos house and Nonku met him first so she introduced him to Sorisha aww they’re so not dating 🤦🏻‍♀️,” @nontobekon21261 wrote. @Black_Amamba_wrote: ”Duduzane and Tumelo are friends with Jojo and her husband.“

Duduzane and Tumelo are friends with Jojo and her husband. — Amanda (@Black_Amamba_) February 29, 2024