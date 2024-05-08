THERE is no disputing that Cape Town is a sight to behold. From its breathtaking coastlines to the majestic Table Mountain and its serene leafy suburbs, the Mother City’s draws in the nation’s most elite as well as legions of foreigners.

Many travel to the city for business, a holiday or other leisurely reasons, but some are looking to make Cape Town their home. Here, you will find the Atlantic Seaboard’s modern high-rise apartments, multimillion-rand mansions in the Southern Suburbs, havens for nature-lovers in the Cape winelands areas and other architectural wonders. The latest season of “Listing Cape Town”, which premiered in April, puts the focus of these abodes in the spotlight.

REAL estate agent Saadiq Effendi shows a client the view from one a property on ‘Listing Cape Town’. Picture: Supplied. Without the drama and scandals which are often associated with reality television, season two of the hit BBC Lifestyle series simply transports viewers into these remarkable properties, many of which are upwards of R100 million. “Listing Cape Town” also portrays the glamorous Cape Town lifestyle, which centres around the ocean, nature, wine and the abundance of world-class facilities. This season introduces viewers to estate agents Byron Louw from RE/MAX and the Pam Golding Property Group’s Jonathan Tannous and Kim Tresfon.

They join returning agents Jodi Smith, Renée Lister-James, Armel Ciamala and Saadiq Effendi. Some of the potential buyers include music producer and DJ Sir Vincent, luxury and exotic vehicle collector, Selwyn Chatz, international model Muriel Masimo, actress and entrepreneur, Tsakisani Mondlani and “The Bachelor South Africa” season two star, Marc Buckner. In one of the episodes, Smith takes the musician ‒ whose real name is Vincent Manzini ‒ apartment hunting in the trendy City Bowl area.

She shows him Cape Town’s highest penthouse and he is left speechless by the property's 365 degree views from every angle of the 36th-floor apartment. What it lacks in size, it makes up for in amenities such as its modern appliances and perfectly curated interior-designed rooms. The highlight of the property is the rooftop, which comes with a jacuzzi, a pool, a large entertainment area and the main selling point ‒ the highest residential bar in the city.

The DJ is left impressed but the apartment’s whopping R36m price tag is just too much, and instead, he decides to buy a unit just floors down. This one also stands proud among the apartments in the Mother City with some of the best views, but this home is far more spacious and still has everything a modern man needs to live a luxurious lifestyle, right in the heart of Cape Town where he is known to frequent and perform. REAL estate agent Armel Ciamala features on ‘Listing Cape Town’. Instagram. Meanwhile, Ciamala is renowned for selling property in Clifton, Camps Bay and Bantry Bay, also known as Millionaire’s Mile.

Homes there are situated on the rocks, above the beach, which explains their hefty price tags. The real estate agent has amassed a database of clients, many of whom are from abroad, and in just 12 days, he manages to sell a Bantry Bay waterfront property to an American buyer for R49m. He also works to secure a Clifton home for a German family on Nettleton Road, one of Africa’s most valuable streets.

There are only 29 houses on this road and this property is one of only four which was built on a corner, offering more space and increased privacy. Foreigner’s interest in Cape Town’s property is also highlighted on the show. Ciamala explained that this is because the Mother City offers them a similar, if not a better lifestyle when it comes to the coastline and weather, but at just a fraction of the price that they are used to.

He adds on the show that Cape Town reminds tourists of exotic European locations and that when their currency is converted into rands, these exquisite homes end up being a bargain. “Listing Cape Town” also gives viewers insight into just how popular the Mother City has become as a travel hub as agents sell properties to investors who make a fortune by renting them out on platforms like Airbnb. This season also sees sought-after wine estates going on sale, complete with vineyards, their extraordinary main complex and the guest houses.