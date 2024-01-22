Gogo Skhotheni confirms she’s been single for six months

Gogo Skhotheni, real name Tumi Motsoeneng, has taken to social media to announce that she has separated from her partner, Monde Shange. In a series of Instagram stories, Skhotheni said she and Shange had been separated for a few months but continued to be friends for the sake of their children.

“I have been single for six months, and people still think I am in a relationship, maybe because my breakup with my ex was a mature one. Whenever we are seen together, it’s because of our kids or business. “But besides everything, we are no longer dating; it’s been a while. We stopped following each other on all social media platforms in 2022 late. We officially broke up six months (ago),” wrote Skhotheni. Although they no longer follow each other on social media, Shange has photos of Skhotheni on his social media pages. In fact, on Christmas Day in 2023, he posted a picture of them in matching pyjamas, chilling with their daughter, Liyana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monde Shange (@mondeshange) While some are saying it’s okay for them to break up because not everyone can handle being with a spiritually gifted person, some think it’s a PR stunt. Sometimes you need that lame story for PR/marketing 🤣🤣🤣just like the story of two husbands. Ai…..December she was calling him her husband. This one bayamdukisa all the time. Get her proper PR please!!!!!!! — Mysto D (@Hellolovebug1) January 20, 2024 Skhotheni continues to focus on growing her career as a DJ and a podcaster. In her latest podcast episode, she interviewed musician Solly Moholo and asked him if he had tried to commit suicide. Moholo came clean and admitted that he had tried it several times, once with rat poison.