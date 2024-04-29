Hilarious and thought-provoking films which are perfect for a Mother’s Day movie marathon

As Mother's Day approaches, it’s time to celebrate the incredible women who fill our lives with love, laughter and endless joy. If you are looking for a unique way to honour the leading lady in your life, consider treating her to a special movie night filled with laughter and entertainment.

As an alternative to traditional gifts or an elaborate meal, try something new by gathering the family for a cosy evening at home with mom’s favourite snacks. Even if you’ve watched them before, here are some classic movies to revisit this Mother’s Day. “Mamma Mia!”

Take a cinematic trip to a sunny Greek island with this delightful musical comedy. Filled with toe-tapping ABBA hits and heart-warming themes of love, family and second chances, this movie is the perfect feel-good for Mother’s Day. It centres around bride-to-be, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) as she tries to uncover the identity of her father, while her spirited mother, Donna, played by Meryl Streep, tries to keep the peace and her secrets intact. “The Guilt Trip”

This comedy celebrates the unique bond between a mother and her son. Directed by Anne Fletcher and starring Seth Rogen and Barbra Streisand, the movie follows the story of an inventor named Andy Brewster (Rogen) who goes on a cross-country road trip with his overbearing and lovably meddlesome mother, Joyce (Streisand). The journey is initially intended for Andy to pitch his latest invention, but it quickly turns into a unique adventure filled with unexpected detours, bonding moments and plenty of laughs. 'The Devil Wears Prada’ is a stylish, entertaining film that celebrates the power of perseverance and self-discovery. Picture: INSTAGRAM “The Devil Wears Prada”

The “Devil Wears Prada” is an all-time favourite for many with its fresh dose of high fashion and hilarious one-liners. It focuses on aspiring journalist Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) as she navigates the cut-throat world of fashion journalism as the assistant to the formidable Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. This movie is a stylish and entertaining film that celebrates the power of perseverance and self-discovery.

“Bad Moms” This raucous comedy follows three overworked and under-appreciated moms who decide to let loose and indulge in some well-deserved fun. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn, lead the charge in this hilarious exploration of the pressures of modern motherhood and the joys of breaking free from societal expectations.

With its relatable humour and heartfelt moments, “Bad Moms” is a riotous celebration of the women who do it all. Jailoshini Naidoo and Maeshni Naicker in Keeping Up With the Kandasamys. Picture: Supplied “Keeping Up with the Kandasamys” This South African comedy follows two rival mothers, Jennifer (Jailoshini Naidoo) and Shanti (Maeshni Naicker), whose lives are turned upside down when their children fall in love and decide to get married.

As they navigate cultural differences and their own personal demons, the pair discover that they have more in common than they could have ever imagined. “Queen” When a young woman’s wedding is called off, she decides to go on her honeymoon alone, leading to a journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

“Queen”, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, is a refreshing and heart-warming Indian comedy-drama that explores themes of independence, self-confidence and the importance of embracing life’s unexpected twists with humour and grace. “Mother’s Day” “Mother’s Day” is a comedy-drama which centres around the stories of different moms as they navigate the challenges and joys of motherhood, in the lead-up to Mother’s Day.