If you are wondering where to go and what to do in Joburg, we have a few suggestions

We may be deep in the winter season but that doesn’t mean activities have to stop. A lot is happening in July and August, with the first one being Mandela Month and the other Women’s Month, respectively. If you’re looking for something fun to in Joburg or to learn a new skill, here are some events you can attend.

Nelson Mandela Children's Fund Fun Walk If you love children and enjoy walking, don’t miss the Children’s Fun Walk held by the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund as part of its annual celebration. Taking place on Saturday, July 15, the walk will leave from the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital - 6 Jubilee Road, Parktown, Johannesburg – at 8am, go past the offices of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, and enter the Johannesburg Zoo, for a day of fun activities planned as part of the Annual Nelson Mandela Children’s Celebration.

The theme is: “Gone but not Forgotten – The Legacy in Action”. This event aims to celebrate the work done by the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund to advocate for children’s rights and well-being. “The Nelson Mandela Children’s Celebration allows us to bring joy and celebrate children and to let them know that we love and appreciate them, despite the many challenges they face in their little lives and in our country,” says the CEO of the Fund, Dr Linda Ncube-Nkomo.

And if you are not in Joburg, worry not because you can still be part of the celebration by visiting their website and help with in-kind and cash donations which form part of their wish list. When: July 15. Where: Johannesburg Zoo.

Cost: Free Be part of the fun and join the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fun Walk. Tribute To Women Festival We are only a few weeks away from Women’s Month, and its preparations are under way.

On August 12, women from across the country will be celebrated at the 5th Tribute To Women festival. Taking place at the Emmarentia Botanical Gardens in Johannesburg, this event will see talented women like Kelly Khumalo, Amanda Black, Pabi Cooper and Nkosazana Daughter performing live. Also on the bill are Mafikizolo, Sjava, Kabza De Small and Vusi Nova. Pabi Cooper will be performing at the Tribute to Women festival. Picture: Supplied. “An incredible line-up at an affordable price in a safe, welcoming environment. That has been our motto since the event’s inception. #

“We have always prided ourselves in creating a platform where women can celebrate,” says Tribute To Women festival director, Joe Chakela. While music takes centre stage, the daytime picnic-style arts festival will also feature a premium selection of food, beverages and activations. When: August 12

Where: Emmarentia Botanical Gardens. Cost: Tickets range from R195 – R395 and can be purchased from Webtickets. South African puppet Chester Missing, poses for photographs at The Star. Picture: Itumeleng English “Conrad Koch & Chester Missing – Baggage”

Laugh your lungs out at Conrad Koch & Chester Missing’s show at the Soweto Theatre. The show is about Koch wanting to offload his personal baggage, but his friend Chester has other plans. The puppet thinks Koch’s problems are a joke. The show is open to people from the age of 16 and above. When: July 28 -29

Where: Soweto Theatre, Jabulani. Cost: R150 at Webtickets Wool processing classes

How about equipping yourself and learning a new skill? Botanical Nomad by Ira Bekker is hosting a series of wool processing classes at Kim Sacks Gallery in Parktown from July 14 to 16. This workshop is ideal for fashion designers, students, or anyone interested in learning about wool. There will be different classes to choose from, such as wool processing – a guide on how to wash, dry, sort, and card sheared fibres. When: Friday, July 14, 10am to 3pm.

Where: Kim Sacks Gallery in Parktown. Cost: R950pp, all materials included. Dyeing wool using natural resources is also something you can learn. The full-day workshop will teach you how to dye hand-spun wool from the spinning workshop, as well as superwash merino wool, using leaves, bark, seedpods and flowers that can be sourced from everyday nature.

When: Sunday, July 16, 9.30am to 4pm. Where: Kim Sacks Gallery in Parktown. Cost: R1 500pp, all materials included