‘Inside Life with K.O’ offers fans BTS interviews with dynamic cast

Reality TV is on the rise in South Africa with many celebrities getting their own productions. And to be fair, it’s a winning formula for everybody, including fans who lap it up. We’ve seen this with shows from local celebs such as DJ Zinhle, rapper Boity and businesswoman and socialite Shaun Mkhize, whose second season is coming soon.

Currently, audiences are loving “Inside Life with K.O”. The eight-episode series on BET is currently on its fourth episode. Offering more than just the regular episode, the production team took it a step further by preparing a special “Get to Know the Cast” video, which offers a unique glimpse into the lives and personalities of the show’s dynamic cast, providing fans with a deeper connection to the Skhanda World. In the upcoming video, which has been shared with media, K.O opens up about his unwavering spirit and his drive to always seek knowledge and growth.

“I operate from a view of student first and teacher second. So I am always willing to learn. You are never to old to learn new things and that seems to have worked for me in an amazing way,” says the “Sete” hitmaker. He explained the importance of paying close attention to every detail of his craft while wearing multiple hats in the industry. “Being an individual who is enterprising, being an entrepreneur, you will wear as many hats as you need to. You have to be there and pay diligent attention to every nook and cranny that has to do with your business.”

Known for successful collaborations, as we’ve seen throughout the show so far, K.O says, “The key to one’s growth, when you are joining forces with the next artist, it allows you to live in his pool of fans and vice versa.” Meanwhile, Roiii, another intriguing member, talks about his nomadic upbringing and how it has influenced his artistry. He reveals that he has no set approach or label for himself, emphasising the unique and diverse nature of his work.