Kick-start your year at the L’Omarins King’s Plate

The L’Ormarins King’s Plate, tracing its roots from 1861, holds a significant position in South Africa’s history as the country's oldest continuous horse race. Originally established in honour of Queen Victoria, the event is dedicated to the British monarch, with its name changing to L’Ormarins King’s Plate after the accession of King Charles III.

As the pinnacle of the Cape Town racing season, the L’Ormarins King’s Plate attracts the finest thoroughbreds competing for the title and a substantial share of the nearly R2 million prize money. This year, the organisers are focused on bringing even more to the table when it comes to the ultimate race-day experience. Part of this will be by introducing fringe events that encourage active participation from all those attending.

Donovan Everitt, the COO of Cape Racing explained: “The 2024 LKP marks an exciting milestone, with L’Ormarins celebrating 20 years as a partner.” “This anniversary highlights the enduring success of the L’Ormarins King’s Plate and the lasting partnerships that have contributed to its prominence in Cape Town’’s summer season,” he added. In addition, there will also be two other noteworthy fringe activities which includes a photography competition, as well as an engaging writing competition.

The photography contest encourages participants to seize the day’s essence, focusing not only on technical proficiency but also on the art of the event’s heart and soul through their lenses. It is also an opportunity for guests to artistically capture the vibrant spirit of the occasion. Katherine Gray, the L’Ormarins King’s Plate co-ordinator added that these fringe events aim to make the L’Ormarins King’s Plate 2024 a more personal and engaging experience.

“It allows attendees to create lasting memories and be part of the event’s story,” she said. And after the final race concludes, the highlight of the season kicks in with the L’Ormarins King’s Plate 2024 after party. A line-up of DJs are set to turn the event into a night of music, fun and dancing.

This after party promises an open-air experience, unfolding beneath the beautiful Cape night sky. “The L’Ormarins King’s Plate has always been about bringing people together for the finest in racing, fashion and entertainment,” said Gray. “We can’t wait to deliver an incredible festival experience under the African sun and starlit skies at our re-imagined venue.”

When: Saturday, January 6. Tickets are from R500 and can be purchased at computicket. Where: Kenilworth Race Course.

Native Young Slip into your dancing shoes and groove to the unique sound of “Kasi-pop” with Native Young, a cool and unique Indie band from Cape Town. They started off their musical adventure back in 2014, aiming to mix various music styles from diverse cultures.

The group also want to create a special connection with their through their music. Meet the band members Bongani Nikelo rocks the bass and vocals, with Mzwakhe Cekiso on the keys.

Meanwhile, Mphumelelo Mnyamana handles the saxophone and percussion, Masixole Mkhonto is on drums, and Steven Sokuyeka plays the trombone. Together, they create music that breaks barriers and makes you want to hit the dance floor. When: Friday, January 5 at 7pm and Saturday, January 6 at 2pm.

Tickets cost R50 and can be purchased at Quicket. Where: The Brass Bell Main Rd, Kalk Bay. Native Young Picture: Instagram. Seven Sunday 06

Imagine a rooftop party with some amazing views of the sunset as you soak up some beautiful vibes. “Seven Sundays 06 by Perseus & Friends” is all about celebrating friends, food and fashion, with incredible music playing on the rooftop. Picture yourself enjoying the scene, looking out over the Silo District and Table Mountain. Stunning!

There will also be some delicious food to enjoy as you have a blast and enjoy the festivities with your loved ones while soaking in the city's beauty. When: Sunday, January 7 from 3pm to 10pm. Tickets cost R100 and can be purchased at Quicket.