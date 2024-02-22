Lasizwe Dambuza toasts to a new host venue for 'Awkward Dates' show

South African comedian Lasizwe Dambuza is shaking up the scene with his hit show, "Awkward Dates“. Launched last year, the series follows Dambuza as he goes on dates with celebrities from all walks of life. What makes it stand out? Well, he not only stars in the show but also writes the scripts himself.

Inspiration struck when Dambuza stumbled upon Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Chicken Shop Date" series on YouTube. Impressed by her approach, he decided to put his own spin on it, bringing a fresh perspective to South African audiences. For Dambuza, as he told TimesLive, “Awkward Dates” is about humanizing celebrities. He believes that behind the glitz and glam, there are real people with real emotions. By showcasing the vulnerable side of stars, he hopes to break down stereotypes and connect with audiences on a deeper level.

To take the show to the next level, Dambuza recently announced a partnership with Rockets, a popular restaurant chain. This means that future episodes of "Awkward Dates" will be hosted at the restaurant located in Sandton, adding an exciting new dimension to the series. Fans couldn't contain their excitement, flooding Dambuza’s social media with congratulatory messages.

Taking to Instagram Dambuza wrote: "It's official, Rockets is the official restaurant partner for awkward dates! 🥹🤝 to many more awkward dates at @rockets.life #ItsALifestyle #AwkwardDates"