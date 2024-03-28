Linda Mtoba and Sindi Dlathu helm the star-studded cast of new daily drama ‘Queendom’

Viwers will once again be enthralled by the star power of award-winning actress Sindi Dlathu in the upcoming BET daily drama, “Queendom”, from Monday, April 22. According to a statement from the channel, the show is set in the mountainous Khahlamba Kingdom and the vibrant township of Tsakane.

“‘Queendom’ will address real-life challenges faced by everyday South Africans, offering a poignant reflection on our history and roots.” It explores themes like cultural heritage, tradition, fate, ancestry, power struggles, identity and survival. "Queendom“ follows Nthandokayise Mthombeni (Linda Mtoba), a maverick community leader in Tsakane, who discovers that she is the rightful heir to the throne of The Khahlamba Kingdom.

Her mother, Tholakele Mthombeni (played by Dlathu), has been keeping this secret from her for 30 years. Dlathu, who received huge praise for her role as Lindiwe Dlamini in 1Magic’s “The River” said: “Taking on the role of Mthombeni has been a profound experience. “Tholakele beautifully captures the essence of familial bonds, empowerment, and the strength of a mother's love. Mzansi is in for a treat, and I am excited to be part of this extraordinary project. It’s an important story to tell.”