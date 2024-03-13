Lira set to perform at Bassline Fest 2024, two years after suffering a stroke

Award-winning singer Lira is ready to share the new her as she makes her comeback at the Bassline Fest in May. The queen of Afro soul will be performing with a band for the first time since suffering a stroke in Germany two years ago, which left her unable to read, write or even speak.

In a statement, she said: “People were initially interested in my recovery journey and, as time went by, started asking when I would perform again. “I have been practising to perform as part of my recovery and have come to accept that the old Lira is gone. “I wondered who the new Lira would be and have been getting to know her and feel ready to share her with the public.”

Lira added that she is “excited and looking forward to being on stage again to perform”. “What makes this performance extra special is that not only are we, in South Africa, celebrating 30 years of democracy, but we are also celebrating the new Lira...I have so much to be grateful for.” The “Feel Good” hitmaker spent the past two year on her recovery and calls this her “stroke of luck”.

“My stroke was a blessing as it has given me a second chance at life. Many people survive from having a stroke but the damage to their brain leaves them permanently scarred and not able to move their bodies. “I feel extremely lucky that physically I have not been affected and the new me has accepted that my brain has been damaged, so I speak slower and need to learn to stay calm as stress affects my ability to communicate. “I’m still recovering and I will get better with time and I’m so grateful for that,” she said.

Lira explained that she was unable to speak any other language except English but is making strides in learning to speak in Zulu and Sotho again. “It’s been extremely difficult, without any vernacular speech therapy, and I only spoke the languages from memory with random people such as cashiers and petrol attendants. “They have really helped me. I am constantly setting little goals for myself to master the languages. I’m working on it.”

The music festival, which has been promoting local music since 1994, is set to take place at Constitution Hill on May 25. The Africa Day celebration will also offer attendees an African artisanal food market and arts and crafts. The full Bassline Fest line-up will be announced at a later stage.

Lira is not only making a noise about her comeback but for speaking at the recent Forbes Leading Women’s Summit and winning a prestigious award too. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “And then I went to accept this award at the event by the Consulate General of India , Mahesh Kumar on International Women’s Day. “The event was to commemorate women who have shown outstanding achievements in their specific fields. It was the first award I received since having a stroke. Then I gave a speech 👌🏾❤️. God is so good 🙏🏾👌🏾.”

Fans took to the comments to congratulate Lira on her recovery and recent successes. "Congratulations! 👏👏👏 Got you in my prayers and happy to see your progress. Love and light from Windhoek, Namibia❤️❤️❤️😘," wrote @stevenafrikaner. @afrisaurus said: "Congratulations 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 Deserved recognition. Great determination and drive. Inspiring ✨✨✨✨✨✨."