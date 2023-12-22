LOOK: Blue and Brown Mbombo celebrate their birthday in style

December is a celebratory month, and a few days ago, the Mbombo twins celebrated their 34th birthday. Former reality TV star Blue and her twin sister Brown celebrated their birthday in style at a purple-themed intimate garden soirée.

The sisters looked ravishing in custom-made dresses by Scalo Designer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo) They celebrated their birthday (December 15) with family and friends. Reacting to the pictures shared on social media, their colleagues in the entertainment industry sent them warm wishes. “Happy birthday, beautiful Blue and Brown! May God continue to bless your kind, beautiful souls,” said actress Buhle Samuels.

Their followers also wished them well. “My people, happy birthday, my lovies. My forever Duchess Blue. I stan, restan and Pakistan. May God shower you with tons of blessings. I love you both strong, my fellow Sagittarians,” wrote @mtshepim Blue and Brown are not just sisters, they are best friends who show up no matter what.

They travel together, work together and support each other. When Blue gave birth to her first child in 2022, Brown was beside her, making sure her sister was alright during her water birth. In other news, a day after the Mbombo twins’ birthday was Cassper Nyovest’s, who turned 33. The musician hosted a star-studded all-white party at his mansion, celebrating with family, friends and industry colleagues.