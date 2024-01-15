LOOK: Cassper Nyovest hosts Thanksgiving to celebrate his new life as a born-again Christian

We know that Cassper Nyovest is a St John’s Spiritual Healing Church member. We know this because of his seventh studio album, “Solomon”. The album’s cover was shot in church and Nyovest was wearing the church’s blue belt, which is worn only by those who have been ordained as members.

At the beginning of 2024, Nyovest took to Instagram stories to share a video of his baptism. The video shows him being baptised in an echibini (a cross-designed holy water pool) at St John’s. His baptism means he has become a born-again Christian. Under the church’s rules, he has to give up drinking alcohol, eating pork and smoking, assuming he did all those things. On certain Saturdays and Wednesdays, he must also go to church for insebenzo (a spiritual cleansing that includes colon cleansing, vomiting and cold water holy baths).

Cassper Nyovest shared his Baptism session 😇👏🏾more celebrities becoming Born again 🥰🎉



‘That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow & that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord!’



Phil:10-11 pic.twitter.com/nJIhtQGcen — Alleged.com (@Yolokazi_chagi) January 7, 2024 To celebrate the success of his journey as a born-again Christian, Nyovest hosted a Thanksgiving for his family at his mansion in Johannesburg. “Yesterday was a special day. I asked my mother and aunt to assist me by calling all my family together in the spirit of Thanksgiving to celebrate my new life and our ancestors who walked the journey with Christ. A journey we are still walking in," wrote the multi-award-winning musician. “Remembering and celebrating the prayers and covenants our ancestors made with Jesus our Lord and Saviour. What a privilege it is to be a walking and breathing prayer. I came here with prayer, I will live by prayer, and eventually I will leave by prayer.

“Glory to God!!! Thank you Jesus!!! Disclaimer! (This is only 30% of my family, by the way).” His fans and friends in the entertainment industry were happy for him. “My brother, we serve a God of love, joy and peace. May the hand of God be upon you always,” commented Basetsana Kumalo.

Nyovest is not the only celebrity who has decided to follow the holy path. DJ Tira’s wife, Gugu Khathi, was also baptised at the beginning of January 2024. She publicly declared that she was giving her life to God. “Lord, thank you for the precious gift of baptism, that we can publicly declare our love and passion for you. “Lord I ask for your goodness and blessings to be poured onto me as your faithful servant. We pray that you would work deeply within my heart and soul to renew and refresh me each day and all my days on earth,” wrote Khathi.