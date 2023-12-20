LOOK: Musa Mseleku shares images of his youngest grandson

Musa Mseleku is a grandfather once again. One of his sons, Mpumelelo Mseleku, and his girlfriend, Vuyokazi Nciweni, welcomed their second child together. Mseleku has another child with his other girlfriend, Tirelo Kale, making him a father of three ( one girl and two boys).

Taking to Instagram, Mseleku Sr shared images of his youngest grandchild, Nzulu Mseleku. “His name is Nzulu, Mbewuenhle, Lubanzi Mseleku the son of MaNciweni Vuyokazi and Mpumelelo Musa ‘Sibindi’ Mseleku the son of INdlunkulu MaYeni Mseleku from the great Household of Gogo ‘Flo’ Dingile Phiwe Mseleku, the grandson of Joyce Nomathemba Bonakele Mseleku from the House of Mazinyegoli my grandfather,” he wrote. At first, Nciweni was against sharing pictures of her son on social media. Her followers begged her to show them her baby and when she declined, they told her that the child’s grandfather would show them, and he did.

“We told Vuyokazi ukuthi (that Mseleku) will show us the baby,” commented @khayelihle_sibindi. Another Instagram user, @taderera_tarie, commented: “After she had posted on TikTok that she's not showing us the baby and grandpa just did.” Others highlighted how Nciweni’s second child looks like Kale’s, which makes sense because they are half-siblings born a few months apart.