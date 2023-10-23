Minnie Dlamini is back on TV as the host of ‘Curated’

South African TV presenter Minnie Dlamini has bagged another gig as the host of a new show called “Curated”. Curated is a live show that follows all things fashion, music and gossip. The first episode aired on Sunday night with Laduma Ngxokolo of Maxhosa Africa as the first guest.

“So excited to be doing what I love again, our first show was a hit 🎉🎉🎉 Thank you @laduma for being our first studio guest ❤️ #CuratedByTanq,” wrote Dlamini on Instagram. Her fans are glad that she’s back on TV as she had been working behind the scenes as a producer. “I saw it indeed it was a beautiful show worthy to be watched I don't regret spending my time watching, keep up the good work, we are proud of you. Blessings,” commented Clifford Clifford Makhanya.

In other news, Dlamini will also be hosting Miss World South Africa, which takes place on October 28 at the State Theatre in Pretoria. “I’m so excited to announce I will be the host of the very first black female-owned (@bouwercarol ) Miss World SA event taking place next month. We’re going global with @africachanneltv 🚀🌍 #HostDuties 💎 “Thank you, @dj_sabby and the team for a super fun show and making my announcement this morning,” she wrote on her social media pages last month.