Murdah Bongz celebrates NAACP win for contribution to ‘The Color Purple’ soundtrack

Murdah Bongz is over the moon about his recent win at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards in the US. The South African musician, who also goes by the name Mörda, as well as fellow artist Brenden Praise, clinched the prize for Outstanding Soundtrack/Album Compilation, for their contribution to the soundtrack of the hit movie, “The Color Purple”.

The duo were credited for their remix of Tamela Mann's "Mysterious Ways," which featured in official soundtrack of the Hollywood remake. Meanwhile, Bongz took to Instagram to share his excitement over their prestigious NAACP win. "Well would you look at that. I am an @naacp award winner thanks to mine and @brendenpraise contribution to the Soundtrack Mysterious Ways (Remix) on the 11 awards winning @thecolorpurple movie,“ he posted.

“Big thank you and equal congratulations to @gamma and all the other musicians that contributed to the soundtrack album. Look at God guys. 🙏🏽🥹.” As the premier multicultural awards show in the US, the NAACP Image Awards recognises the exceptional contributions of African-Americans and people of colour in the arts and those promoting social justice through their work. The South African musicians’ win not only acknowledges their talent but also emphasises the importance of representation and diversity in the entertainment industry.

Score took to Bongz's comments section to congratulate win for his win, including @brenden_praise, who commented: "Feelin good 🔥 Congrats to us 😂." @t.e.b.o.g.o._t commented: "You reap what you sow🙌your hard work is paying off. Keep shining ✨️." @m2_booty also wrote: "To many more blessings BONGZZZZ..🔥🔥 iconic!!"

@ledipersonaltrainer wrote: “Amthlope and keep them coming brother 👏@murdahbongz . It’s your season and may the almighty continue to bless you.” @djsupamanmusic commented: “Winner winner chicken dinner! 🔥” Bongz also shared: “Sometimes you get to experience your favorite moments once. I got to do it twice. This moment right here can't be explained in words. It's the same spot 9 years later. I am still me; the world is just different.