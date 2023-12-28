Mzansi reacts to Christmas picture of Nomzamo Mbatha with Oprah Winfrey

In an unexpected turn of events on Christmas Day, South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha found herself at the centre of controversy after being spotted alongside media mogul Oprah Winfrey in a photo shared on Instagram. You know how the internet is – always buzzing with conspiracy theories.The seemingly casual encounter quickly became a topic of discussion for local social media users, leading to a flurry of reactions.

Mbatha, known for executive producing as well as starring in “Shaka iLembe”, was seen in a photo on Christmas Day rubbing shoulders with Oprah Winfrey and her BFF, Gayle King. While such celebrity encounters often garner positive attention, this particular meeting wasn’t embraced with open arms as expected. In the age of rapid information dissemination, social media platforms became a sounding board for public opinion and, in this instance, local users expressed concerns around Mbatha's moment with Winfrey.

The reactions were varied, with some users expressing disbelief and others going so far as to claim that Mbatha had “sold her soul” to these alleged elite affiliations. The speculation surrounding influential figures, especially those with a global impact, is not uncommon and it often leads to rather interesting conversations on social media. Winfrey took to Instagram: “Merry Christmas from our home to yours! Y’all know it’s a Purple holiday up in here. My gift to everyone this year is @thecolorpurple, now playing in all theaters. May you laugh, cry, expand your heart, REJOICE 💜”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) While @MDNnewss shared the news on X: “Nomzamo Mbatha celebrate Christmas with Oprah Winfrey. 🔥🎄” Nomzamo Mbatha celebrate Christmas with Oprah Winfrey. 🔥🎄 pic.twitter.com/Kuc2ZqSxmp — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) December 25, 2023 Social media users were not holding back. @ visse_ss wrote: “She sold her soul.” “Didn’t Nomzamo get the memo from the drama surrounding Oprah but let me keep quiet,” @Jabulil56373977 commented.

@TheGeopol wrote: "Something is just off with Oprah Winfrey, bo Nomzamo just like things soon they'll be crying about creepy island 🏝️ activities." @Brownskin_Girlz gave their two cents: "Yoh she's now under a ritual 🙆🏽‍♀️," While another wrote: "Oprah is not make sure😕."