Nadia Nakia set to drop AKA tribute single in time for his 36th birthday

Rapper Nadia Nakai is set to drop the first song of her tribute album to her late boyfriend and award-winning rapper, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes. Taking to Instagram, Nakai announced that “Never Leave” will release on Friday, January 26, two days ahead of what would have been AKA’s 36th birthday.

In the caption which was accompanied by a snippet of the song, she wrote: “•Never Leave• Tribute Single. 🕊️ Ft @kashcpt dropping 26th JANUARY. I Miss You. Happy Heavenly Birthday (28 January 2024) 🐺💜🇿🇦 Pre Save link in my bio...” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) Late last year, Nakai said she was working on a “soul-stirring” tribute EP, later she announced that she’s scrapped the EP and would be releasing a full album instead. The new album will be released under her new management, Ziiki Media.

The sentimental body of work is set to take listeners on a dive deep into the emotions that engulfed her after the murder of AKA, almost a year ago. “Hard to stay afloat, coping in the dark, I’m trying to hold on to my hope. Lying if I said I’m doing fine, it’s hard to show,” raps award-winning Nakai, in the new song. “Planning on a date we never got it really wasn’t time to go. You the only reason driving me... You the only reason trying to make a difference is a purpose, I’m still here at your service, I need you like it’s urgent. I’ll give all I got to have you back...” ended the teaser.

Nakai’s fans and industry peers shared their thoughts on the single. “Love how you took your time to let your heart finally speak😢❤️❤️ now you Will heal,” shared @katy_dytt. Actress Pearl Thusi wrote: “So proud of you mama.”