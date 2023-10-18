Pride Month: The representation of queer people in comics

October is known as the “Pride Month” in South Africa. It is the month where we remember queer people who paved the way and those who advocate for queer rights. Queer people have come a long way, and witnessing them being represented in comics is a step in the right direction.

“Queer representation in local comics is more than just entertaining and empowering. It's changing perceptions and giving a voice to those who have long been marginalised. “With each new issue, these comics are rewriting the narrative and ensuring that the diverse stories of the LGBTQIA+ community are told and celebrated,” says brand strategist and pop culture enthusiast Martin Headger. In celebration of Pride Month, we look at a few ways queer representation in pop culture has made an impact in South Africa:

Breaking stereotypes within African narratives: Queer characters in comics are challenging stereotypes and redefining what it means to be a hero. Take ‘’Kwanele’’, a South African superhero who identifies as non-binary. They're breaking gender norms and fighting crime in style. Debunking relationships: Love stories in comics are no longer limited to heterosexual couples.

South Africa was one of the first few countries to allow same-sex marriages, so it’s fitting for comics like ‘’Durban Delights’’ to depict same-sex relationships, showing that love knows no boundaries. Diverse storytelling: Queer representation has opened the door to diverse storytelling. ‘’Soweto Serenaders’’ tells the story of a queer choir in South Africa, shedding light on the challenges they face while celebrating their resilience. Educational Opportunities: Many queer people grew up without fully being themselves and embrace their queerness.

However, the current queer teenagers are much more open as they have shows like ‘’Rainbow Warriors,’’ an edu-series that provides valuable insights into acceptance, tolerance, and identity. Fighting Discrimination: It is no secret that queer people still face discrimination in public spaces. Hence, it’s important to have shows like ‘’Joburg Justice League’’, which highlights a team of heroes who stand against prejudice and work towards a more inclusive society.