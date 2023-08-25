Prince Kaybee dismisses claims he is ‘rich’

In recent months, independent artist Prince Kaybee has been the talk of the entertainment town. The DJ was most recently accused by DJ and socialite Cyan Boujee of leaking her sex tape. At the time, Boujee wrote: “Damn, never did I think a n**** would put a video of me squ*rting.

“I’m ayt guys. But wow. May God bless Prince Kaybee. It’s him definitely my only issue is my n****s are all gonna dump me today.” The latest drama surrounding the “Gangam Style” hitmaker is that an online report has named him among the top 10 highest-paid DJs in South Africa, but he says it’s a “lie”. In the online article, Prince Kaybee was ranked ninth on the list and revealed that his booking fee was R50 000. Others on the list included A-Reece and King Monada, who charged R55 000.

Lifting the lid on the “false” information, Kaybee wrote on X: “This is a lie, I’m the poorest Dj.” He said he had only one car to his name and did not even own property. He then asked that his name be removed from the Top 10 list.

This is a lie, I’m the poorest Dj, I only have one car to my name, a 1998 merc that values at about 40k, no properties, no nothing, please get me out of these lists. https://t.co/4FtYcG43H7 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) August 24, 2023 When an X user asked about his trucks, Kaybee quickly replied: “They are not mine, I’m just posing with someone else’s stuff. Don’t believe everything you see.” They are not mine, I’m just posing with someone else’s stuff. Don’t believe everything you see. — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) August 24, 2023 Social media users were quick to gage that the “Charlotte” hitmaker could be covering up his earnings to avoid being a target of the South African Revenue Service (Sars). One user, @PushaT commented: “He knows SARS is watching 😂.”