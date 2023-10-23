Rihanna teases two new albums coming soon

After welcoming her second child, Rihanna’s steering clear of any Drake-related drama to focus on her music. Recent reports revealed her ambitious plan to stage a massive comeback tour in 2024 or 2025, thanks to a remarkable £32 million (R743,78 ) agreement she's signed with Live Nation.

It's understandable that Rihanna's fans have been eagerly awaiting new music. Her last album, "ANTI," was released in 2016, and, since then, she's been busy with motherhood and her various business ventures. New music from Riri is something to look forward to. And let’s face it, we’re all in need of that signature Rihanna sass. An insider told “The International News”: "Rihanna is meticulously planning a low-key return to the stage following her groundbreaking deal with Live Nation."

Additionally, her creative crew in Los Angeles is working on an amazing show while she's spending time with rapper fiancé A$AP Rocky, 18-month-old son RZA and second son, Riot Rose. Fans are obviously going crazy. One X user wrote: “im not believing it til im standing in that arena as she performs songs from those “two albums”