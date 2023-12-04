Shebeshxt strikes major partnership with prominent Italian company

Limpopo artist Shebeshxt has been making waves lately, and it’s not just about his music. His recent headlines involve being released from prison for charges such as attempted murder, assault, property damage and firearm discharge.

In a recent interview on “Podcast and Chill”, Eugene Khoza spoke on the fact that Shebeshxt had become a popular online sensation despite him admitting to hefty crimes. He said: “A guy like Shebeshxt puts the reality of what South African youth look like in our faces … you guys made us face what makes us uncomfortable because we don’t want to face it any more.” But amid all that, fans can’t ignore the undeniable musical talent this artist brings to the table and is he now signing deals.

Shebeshxt has now sealed the deal with Lamborghini Wines, an Italian-based wine company. Taking to his X page (Twitter), the star excitedly shared the news of his collaboration with the company founded by Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1968. He wrote: “Ka Time, Ka Nako! That moment is now.

“President ya ma 2K looking and feeling good in a suit. I present to you a gift box brought to you by Lamborghini. Get champagne glasses and let’s pop. One day retlo popa. Twerka!” Ka Time, Ka Nako! That moment is now.



@molefaneK wrote: "Lecowza stand up home boy is on the fast lane.Lebowa 🐄 produced a star!!!" While @WakandaMc1 wrote: "Dope 💯❤️Keep on Hustlin young Prince"