Social media detectives suspect Thuli P's cryptic video is aimed at DJ Maphorisa

Social media detectives are hard at work trying to figure out who Thuli Phongolo’s latest cryptic video post is aimed at. The actress and 2Faced DJ took to Instagram recently to share some fly pictures of herself, but also casually slipped in an automated video of an elderly lady warning her ex to stay away from her.

Captioned: “Not the kind you forget… ✨”, the video hilariously gets straight to the point. “This video is for my ex. I know you watching it and you know who you are. If you don’t stop calling me, I’m going to have you arrested,” says the old lady. It continues: “You are toxic and I don’t know what I saw in you. I guess I fell for your good looks, but you not cute on the inside. I slay while you lay on the couch.

“I am seeing someone new now and he’s very strong, and I want you to know that you’re a bad kisser, I’m telling you so you can work on it. You’re not invited to my funeral, don’t you think about it, goodbye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo) In recent months Phongolo’s relationship with DJ Maphorisa has been up and down. In May, Phongolo charged Maphorisa with assault and he was arrested. She later dropped the charges.

The two have also been spotted together since, but social media detectives are adamant that this video could very well be aimed at him since he posted Phongolo on his feed recently. Maphorisa posted a series of pictures on his Instagram, charting his day where he performed at Loftus Versfeld on November 12, in Pretoria, closing his post with a picture of the former actress. Social media users are calling Phongolo’s video a clap back.