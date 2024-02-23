Sol Phenduka reacts to being called a ‘blue blob fish’

Well, well, well, looks like the drama dial has cranked up with our beloved media maven, influencer extraordinaire and queen of the DJ booth, Cyan Boujee, seeing red. And no, it's not because someone spilled Merlot on her designer threads at the latest VIP event – it's because Mac G and Sol Phenduka decided to take a jab at her during their recent "Podcast and Chill.“

MacG, who is known for his uncensored commentary, didn't hold back. He tossed out the P-word and he called the social media influencer a prostitute. And if that wasn't enough, he decided to throw shade at her for giving a motivational talk at a school. But Boujee wasn't about to let it slide. Oh no, she clapped back with the force of a thousand air horns. She didn't just hurl insults; she launched them like missiles aimed directly at MacG's ego.

And Phenduka, well, let's just say he got caught in the crossfire and was dubbed a "dark blue blob fish“. In a fiery social media post, Boujee made it clear that her respect-o-meter for MacG had hit rock bottom. She reminded him that she was the reason his view count skyrocketed to the heavens – one of the top 5 guests out of a million, thank you very much. And as for Sol? Well, she didn't hold back there either, likening him to a creature from the depths of the ocean. Shots fired, and they were heard 'round the internet.

But at least he made light of the situation and took to X saying: Nibadala to find this even funny 🤣🤣🤣.“ Nibadala to find this even funny 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/wcgwGnJlVl — Solomzi Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) February 22, 2024 Of course, social media ate it up like popcorn at the movies. As they googled images of this supposed "dark blue blob fish", they couldn't help but chuckle at the accuracy of Boujee's comparison. @KgantshiKG commented: “Sol at some point you have to take it as you give it.”

@KhajoAMG also commented: “I thought I'd see pun here😂😂😂 And just know Mac is probably laughing wherever he is. He's even going to laugh more on the show🤣🤣😂.” @armybasie wrote: “I don't like cyan, but sorry cyan ate y'all up!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣.” “Mara there are some little similarities ntwana 😅,” @madondo86332 wrote.