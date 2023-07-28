Somizi Mhlongo puts journalist on blast, again

It seems like journalist Julia Madibogo is greatly invested in Somizi Mhlongo’s love life. There have been rumours that Mhlongo had broken up with Pholoso Mohlala, heck, did they even date?

Anyway, Madibogo reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to Mhlongo, asking him about his alleged breakup with Mohlala. After introducing herself, she said: “I am working on a story in regard to you and Pholoso. This after I realised that you have not been posting pictures with him any more, and I understand that he broke up with you and went back to his baby mama.” She then asked him questions like: “Why did you guys break up?” “Is mama Kgato the reason for your breakup?” “Are you currently dating anyone?”

Instead of answering the questions, Somizi took to Instagram to post a screenshot of Madibogo’s message and asked his five million followers to answer on his behalf. Most of his followers said he must respond by asking her what business she has with his love life. Instagram user @smangaliso_mbili suggested Mhlongo respond by saying: “Dear Julia, I have no comment on your questions, but here’s something interesting.

“Did you know there are about 50 million kangaroos in Australia and only 1.5 million people Swaziland? If the kangaroos were to invade Swaziland, 1 citizen would have to fight 33 kangaroos. “That’s a lot of kangaroos to fight. I bet your readers didn’t know that." Madibogo does not have a great track record with Mhlongo. A few years back, she and Kabelo Khumalo were insulted by Mhlongo after she approached him for a comment regarding his divorce from Mohale Motaung.