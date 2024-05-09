Spoil mom this Mother’s Day with a lunch date at one of these Cape Town restaurants

Celebrate Mother's Day with a sweet treat at The Studio in Milnerton. Mother’s and their kids can enjoy bonding time in the kitchen with a special cookie decorating workshop.

Picture this: freshly baked cookies ready to be adorned with colourful royal icing, sprinkles, and edible decorations. The magic begins as children dive into their imagination, crafting beautiful and tasty treats. The atmosphere promises to be one of laughter and joy, as each cookie becomes a canvas for love and appreciation.

These sweet moments are not just about decorating cookies; they're about building cherished memories that will last a lifetime. Everything you need is included: from the freshly baked cookies to the ready-made royal icing and decorations. Step-by-step guidance is provided to ensure everyone has a blast, so, mark your calendars and don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to create lasting memories with your little ones.

Where: The Studio in Milnerton. When: May 11 at 1pm. Cost: R195 from Quicket.

The Sanctuary Restaurant, Kloof street. Picture: Instagram. Mother's Day Celebration at The Sanctuary Restaurant Treat your mom to a memorable lunch experience at The Sanctuary Restaurant in Cape Town. Their cozy atmosphere and delightful meals sets the tone for a perfect celebration with your mother.

Diners can choose from a tempting two-course option, featuring a starter and main or main and dessert, or indulge in a mouthwatering three-course meal. Each option includes a complimentary drink. For starters, tantalise your taste buds with options like Zolani’s soup of the day with homemade bread, Max’s Caprese salad, roasted beetroot and butternut salad or a classic chicken salad. When it comes to the main course, satisfy mom’s cravings with dishes like DC’s fish and chips, Lollan’s mac ‘n cheese with a twist, grilled chicken and avo penne or a flavourful chilli prawn linguine.

Save room for dessert because they have delectable treats like baked cheesecake or malva pudding, which are both guaranteed to end your meal on a sweet note. Where: The Sanctuary Restaurant in Kloof Street. When: May 12, at 12pm.

Cost: R450 - R550 from Webtickets. London Road Bistro Restaurant. Picture: Instagram. Mothers Day Lunch Buffet at London Road Bistro Restaurant Elevate your Mother's Day celebration with an unforgettable feast at the London Road Bistro Restaurant in Sea Point.

The sumptuous buffet offers a tantalising array of dishes that are sure to delight your taste buds and make your mom feel truly cherished. For the meat lovers, savour the succulent flavours of roasted chicken with sweet and sour sauce or tender roasted beef with gravy, cooked to perfection. Accompany your main course with an assortment of sides, including roasted garlic baby potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower with white sauce, and honey-glazed butternut, adding a burst of flavour to every bite.

A selection of refreshing salads, featuring the exotic curry noodles salad, a customisable build-your-own salad, and the classic Caesar salad, offers something for everyone's palate. Don’t forget to save room for dessert as the buffet offers a comforting bread and butter pudding served with custard and a decadent black forest cake. When: May 12, at 12pm.

Where: Sea Point. Cost: R165 - R395 from Webtickets. Motivational speaker and mom, Alette Winckler with her daughter, Alannah. Picture: Instagram. Mom’s Day Soiree

Enjoy a unique and empowering Mother's Day event that promises to delight all your senses. Take a seat and immerse yourself in a world of sweet and savoury treats while being inspired and motivated by a talk from esteemed image consultant and motivational speaker, Alette Winckler. After being uplifted by Winckler's wisdom, get ready to enhance your beauty with expert make-up tips and tricks by Rozanne Serdyn, who will share new ways to highlight your best features and feel confident in your own skin.

But the experience doesn't stop there! Prepare for a sensory delight as you indulge in a thyme-infused nougat/wine pairing by Meerendal Wine Estate. As a token of appreciation, they are delighted to present you with a Catrice goodie bag valued at R500, filled with beauty essentials to pamper yourself long after the event is over. Where: Capegate Shopping Centre.