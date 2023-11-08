Team Lady Du reigns supreme in this week’s ‘Clash of the Choirs SA’ battle

This week’s “Clash of the Choirs SA” (COTCSA) was an exciting blend of tributes, emotional moments, and outstanding musical performances. Six competing choirs battled it out for the coveted top spot in a challenge that demanded they infuse new life into the music of departed African music icons, all within the tight time frame of just one day.

Team Lady Du from the Eastern Cape secured the top spot in the episode. Their rendition of Sfiso Ncwane's “Kulungile Baba” left a profound impression, with judge Buhlebendalo Mda calling it “just magical”, and Zwai Bala acknowledging the choir’s moving performance. On the other hand, Team Prince Kaybee from Gauteng faced elimination for their interpretation of Hugh Masekela’s “Thanayi”.

Team Langa from the Northern Province delivered a remarkable performance of DJ Sumbody's "Monate Mpolaye", earning praise from all three judges, who applauded the choir's improved vocal arrangement. Team HLE from Limpopo tackled Vuyo Mokoena's "Avuleka Amazulu", receiving mostly positive feedback. Dr Tumi, while expressing his overall admiration for their performances, noted that the lead vocals seemed out of place for the song.

Team Khanyisa from Mpumalanga delivered a standout rendition of Oliver Mtukudzi’s “Todii”, with the judges commending their chemistry and the newfound depth they brought to the song’s meaning. The show concluded with Team Ntencane from KwaZulu-Natal performing a medley of AKA hits to honour the late artist. The judges were impressed with Buhlebendalo expressing her enjoyment and Dr Tumi applauding the choir’s unique approach to arranging their songs.

Buhlebendalo admitted: “I enjoyed it… Ntencane, you rapped so beautifully, it’s like you were performing at Moses Mabhida Stadium.” Dr Tumi added: “I love how you have a very different creative mind in how you arrange your songs.” Buhlebendalo had said earlier in the show: “As the competition gets higher and higher, the choirs get challenged on their creativity and how they view music.” And just like that, #TeamPrinceKaybee are out of the competition and will not be bagging that R1-million this season. 😢 #COTCSA https://t.co/71H2q3GJcI pic.twitter.com/R9VkYHFLYB — ClashoftheChoirsSA (@ClashofChoirsSA) November 5, 2023 X users weighed in on the elimination of Gauteng’s Team Prince Kaybee.

“They didn’t deserve to be voted out. Limpopo is always disappointing yet they always safe and kept in this competition there’s something wrong with the judges they love them and it’s obvious,” @Kuly_Mazing wrote. They didn't deserve to be voted out Limpompo is always disappointing yet they always safe and kept in this competition there's something wrong with the judges they love them and it's obvious — Zamawelase (@Kuly_Mazing) November 5, 2023 @TFortunatee wrote: “He was never serious that one. I just feel sad for the team 🥺.” He was never serious that one



@TFortunatee wrote: "He was never serious that one. I just feel sad for the team 🥺."