X users offer Prince Kaybee advice on fake friendships

The light has dawned on Prince Kaybee. The artist took to X, formerly Twitter, to share how painful it was for him to realise that his so-called friends were around only because he was able to show them a good time. Beyond the paper, the did not care about him.

He wrote on the social media app: “Ey its so painful when you realise that friends/ or ppl you know will do things with you just because you are going to pay for it. Beyond your money?, they don’t give a f**k.” On many occasions, the award-winning DJ and music producer warded off rumours that he was rich. In August, an online report claimed that Kaybee was among the highest-paid DJs in South Africa and that his booking fee was R50 000.

The “Gangam Style” hitmaker, who also owns has own wine brand, poured cold water on the report. He said he was, in fact, the “poorest DJ”. He said he had one car to his name and did not even own property. He asked that his name be removed from the Top 10 list. Back to the X post, his fans came out in full support, offering Kaybee advice on “fake friendships”.

@ern_music said: “Realise who "people" are and never let yourself to be hurt in the process.” Realise who "people" are and never let yourself to be hurt in the process... — Ernest Seitisho 🇮🇹 (@ern_music) November 5, 2023 @Bukiwe56897 shared: “Aow Lekgowa !!!!! That's fake friendship man..............Just cut them off & hide your whatsapp status to increase tension between you & them 🙏.” Aow Lekgowa !!!!!

That's fake friendship man..............



Just cut them off & hide your whatsapp status to increase tension between you & them

🙏 — Bukiwe Yokuthwana (@Bukiwe56897) November 5, 2023 @ThisisJoSeS wrote: “One thing I know is most people are here for the paper and they have made sure they push away those that will do erthing for love.”