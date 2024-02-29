The Wavescape Surf and Ocean Festival’s 20th anniversary is commemorated with a range of festivities

The Wavescape Surf and Ocean Festival in Cape Town will mark its 20th anniversary from March 1 to 14. To commemorate the milestone occasion, ocean activities will be highlighted while film screenings and the Wavescape Artboard Charity Auction are also set to be held.

The organisation was originally known as the Wavescapes Film Festival when it was established back in 2004. It has now evolved into the Wavescape Surf and Ocean Festival as the organisation seeks to prioritise community upliftment, ocean conservation and surf culture. As part of the celebrations, this year's line-up will include an open-air and deep south film screenings.

Meanwhile, events like beach clean-ups, a queer surf session, and the Wesgro Ocean Film Symposium are also set to add to the festivities. Another highlight will be the Wavescape Artboard Project which will feature artistic surfboards that will be auctioned for ocean charities. Notable artists like Brett Murray, Anton Butler, Stefan Smit, Toya and Jero Revett have all added their unique touch to the project as they created pieces that reflect the festival's ethos and artwork that celebrates the ocean's beauty.

The festival’s director, Shani Judes, is proud of the Artboard Project's success, which raised close to R7 million for various ocean charities over the years. The festival also hosts the Wesgro Ocean Film Symposium, aiming to boost early film careers and promote adventure tourism. Social media influencer Steve Shooter will provide coverage of the festival through his series "Shredding the Gnar."

The festival’s co-founder Steve Pike, who is affectionately known as Spike, is proud of what the Cape Town institution has become. “Using our unique convergence between the authenticity of surfing and beach lifestyle and the seriousness of ocean conservation, it’s amazing how such a powerful platform for media advocacy has resonated with ocean minded communities and brands,” he said. Here are the details from various parts of the festival:

Galileo Open Air Cinema Where: Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Newlands. When: March 1, from 6pm - 10pm.

Cost: Tickets start from R140 and can be purchased from Webtickets. Wavescape Artboard Charity Auction Where: Jack Black’s Taproom in Diep River, Cape Town.

When: March 6. Doors open at 5pm and the auction starts at 7.30pm. Cost: Entry is free. Deep South Film Festival

Where: Scarborough Community Centre. When: March 7 at 7.30pm. Cost: Tickets start from R120 and can be purchased from Quicket.

Beach clean-up and queer surf session Where: Surfers Corner in Muizenberg. When: March 9 at 9am.

Cost: Free. Wesgro ocean film symposium Where: The Wave Theatre in Long Street in the Cape Town CBD.

When: March 13 at 6pm. Cost: Free. Cape Town Pride is set to take place in Cape Town this weekend. Picture: FREEPIK. Cape Town Pre-Pride CTL Breakfast

In preparation for the acclaimed Cape Town Pride Parade, a breakfast meet-up is set to take place prior to the official festivities. This gathering will be within walking distance from the parade's starting point and it offers attendees the chance to fuel-up before they hit the streets in pride celebration. This breakfast meet-up is a family-friendly gathering. It is also a chance for those participating in the Cape Town Pride Parade to arrive early and avoid sitting in traffic.

Pride participants are also reminded to bring along their sunscreen and water and to wear comfortable shoes. Where: Bootlegger Coffee Company at The Cape Quarter. When: March 2 from 8am - 10.30am.

Cost: Free. Gin and tea tasting. Picture: Unsplash/Alexa Soh Kaapse Khoi Gin & Tea Join Kaapse Khoi for a laid-back afternoon as you indulge in a unique experience this weekend.

This gathering will be a chance to savour two different flavours of tea, paired with Sutra's fynbos-infused amber gin. You can also experiment with a variety of garnishes to enhance your tasting experience. Kaaps canapés, which includes delectable snacks inspired by Kaapse cuisine, will also perfectly complement your gin and tea tasting.

To set the ambience, Cape Town band Urban Khoi will also be doing a live performance at the event. There will also be a chance to enjoy some poetry at the event. No under-20’s will be allowed at the gathering. Where: Hundred Percent in Observatory.