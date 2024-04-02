Tyla showered with praise during SA homecoming celebrations

Grammy award-winning superstar Tyla’s recent successes were celebrated in SA this Easter weekend. The South African-born singer and songwriter, whose real name is Tyla Laura Seethal, touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

With the Golden Gramophone in hand, she was greeted at the airport by her parents, siblings, scores of cheering fans and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa. With this being the first time that the 22-year-old has been in Mzansi since she won the inaugural Best African Music Performance award at the 2024 Grammys, the department also honoured her at the Cultural and Creative Industry Awards, where she won Best International Act. In her award acceptance speech, Tyla said that she was thrilled to be back home and to celebrate fellow creatives.

Tyla accepts her award at the Cultural and Creative Industry Awards. Picture: Instagram/gautengsacr “I’m so proud of our creatives and amapiano music. Amapiano has done so much for South Africa and I’m so happy to be one of the artists who represent us while we are overseas,” she said on stage. “I just want you guys to know that when I’m overseas, people love South Africa, they love our accent, dancing, our music; everything that is South Africa is loved. I just want to encourage everyone to be authentic to themselves. Being South African is a flex and it’s going to always be a flex. Tyla’s hometown also hosted a homecoming party for her at Drama Bar in Braamfontein on Monday night.

Scores of fans packed the venue. The musician was seen online enjoying the festivities at her homecoming bash. Apart from her Grammy win, Tyla was also praised for the release of her self-titled debut album, which released last month. The 14-track album, which features previously released hit songs as well as new tracks is topping global charts and took over the number 1 spot in Papua New Guinea and Tunisia.

“Tyla” features collaborations with the likes of US rapper, Travis Scott, Nigerian singer, Tems, SA amapiano artist, Kelvin Momo, Becky G and Gunna. The album also ranked number 2 in 19 other countries and number 3 in 18 places including Fiji, Mauritius and Jamaica. Tyla has broken the record for most top 10s across the world on iTunes, and she was the first South African artist to do so.