WATCH: Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa appear to be back on good terms after playing a set together

South African actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa seem to be on good terms after a public separation. In May last year, Phongolo opened a case against Maphorisa after he allegedly assaulted her. A few days later, she withdrew the charges.

After the incident, it was believed that the pair had broken up. However, what happened this past weekend proved otherwise. The pair were playing behind the decks together at Vetkoek vs Mahoota’s party and it looked like they have put aside their differences. However, some South Africans were concerned about whether they are back together or they simply have a working relationship being in the same industry.

Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa on decks playing together yesterday..🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1lscri6wg2 — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) February 26, 2024 Either way, many were saying that it was best for everyone to stay away from their business. “Ya (Yes) we need to learn to mind our business. Where there is money, people lose themselves and their values,” said @thabelomaanda. Others highlighted that it was hard for people to leave abusive relationships. You could convince them to do so but they would leave only when they were ready.