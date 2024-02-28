Independent Online
Wednesday, February 28, 2024

WATCH: Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa appear to be back on good terms after playing a set together

DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo. Picture: Instagram

Published 43m ago

South African actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa seem to be on good terms after a public separation.

In May last year, Phongolo opened a case against Maphorisa after he allegedly assaulted her. A few days later, she withdrew the charges.

After the incident, it was believed that the pair had broken up. However, what happened this past weekend proved otherwise.

The pair were playing behind the decks together at Vetkoek vs Mahoota’s party and it looked like they have put aside their differences.

However, some South Africans were concerned about whether they are back together or they simply have a working relationship being in the same industry.

Either way, many were saying that it was best for everyone to stay away from their business.

“Ya (Yes) we need to learn to mind our business. Where there is money, people lose themselves and their values,” said @thabelomaanda.

Others highlighted that it was hard for people to leave abusive relationships. You could convince them to do so but they would leave only when they were ready.

“These types of reunions remind me of a neighbour I had who used to have violent altercations with his girlfriend during fights. Later the same night you'll hear them having s*x throughout the house as if they're a newlywed couple on honeymoon,” commented @AubreySwan7.

In other news, Pearl Thusi is also a DJ. She had her first gig at the Makhelwane Festival in mid-February this year.

