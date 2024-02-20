‘We are gonna have so much fun’ - DJ Zinhle cheers on Pearl Thusi's exciting DJ journey

In a fabulously fierce show of friendship and girl power, DJ Zinhle couldn't resist hitting up social media to gush over her girl, the now DJ extraordinaire, Pearl Thusi, as she officially spins her way into the DJing scene. With her debut gig kicking off on the weekend, Thusi's dive into the industry is like a boss babe cannonball in a pool of potential and Mzansi is here for it.

Last year, Thusi dropped hints about her journey into the music scene and now she's diving in head first. DJ Zinhle, the queen of the decks herself, wasted no time showering her with praise for this epic career move. "My new favorite DJ: Mamma Pantha. @PearlThusi we are gonna have so much fun," Zinhle tweeted, confirming her support for Thusi's latest hustle. Additionally, social media lit up with reactions to Thusi’s stage name, "Mamma Pantha," with some throwing shade and others totally vibing to her fierceness.

My new favourite DJ: Mamma Pantha @PearlThusi we are gonna so much fun 🤩 pic.twitter.com/L6kAJCDINZ — #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) February 19, 2024 @lindo_ncasana wrote: “DJ Thusi or Pearl Thusi was better ❤️❤️.” @nicki_D_also wrote: “Can she just use her name?? That's a whole brand, Mamma Pantha is a mouthful.” Can she just use her name?? That's a whole brand, Mamma Pantha is a mouthful. — 𝐀𝐥𝐩𝐡𝐚 🐺 (@nicki_D_) February 19, 2024 There were those who chose to focus on the “possaz” a.k.a positives, @thabelomaanda commented: “Beautiful sisterhood Zinhle ❤️.”

@dj_ndinaky commented: “Mamma panther is a perfect name.” @MNTASE99254009 wrote: “We have an uncle(Waffles) and gogos(Skhotheni and Dbn) and now Mamma. The industry is moving.” “Can't wait to groove with Mamma Pantha! Let's party with @PearlThusi 🎉💃 #newfavDJ,“ wrote another.